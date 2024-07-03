Lauren Silverman stuns in show-stopping white dress at Wimbledon

On Wednesday, celebrities headed to Wimbledon in their finest outfits to watch the famous tennis tournament and loved checking out what the most stylish were wearing.

WATCH: All About Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman looked sensational in a beautiful white dress by high end brand Alaia, which she accessorised with a black, waist-defining belt and black heels. Lauren arrived as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon.

© Getty Lauren Silverman looked stunning at Wimbledon

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mother-of-one said: "It's kind of hard to know how to dress when the weather is cold and rainy and it's supposed to be summer, but I'm wearing an Alaia dress, an Alaia bag and Manolo Blahnik shoes." Stunning!

The designer was a great choice for Lauren, who always turns heads with her exquisite wardrobe. French-Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia was famous for his figure hugging designs and work with the supermodel Naomi Campbell. His illustrious career took off in the 1980s, when he won a string of celebrity fans including Tina Turner, Raquel Welch, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Brigitte Nielsen and Grace Jones, who wore several of his creations in the James Bond film A View To A Kill.

© Getty Simon and Lauren have been engaged for three years

American-born Lauren has been engaged to Simon for three years. The 46-year-old exclusively told HELLO! that the TV personality has changed a lot from the days when he first found fame on The X Factor and American Idol.

Simon and Lauren pictured hosting a charity event

She remarked: "He would stay up until crazy hours and sometimes wake up at two o'clock in the afternoon. But obviously I'm a mom and life doesn't work that way. I always try to help him to find that balance, because he's a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic."

The brunette beauty added: "But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour. And I guess in that sense, we've helped him - and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."