Hannah Waddingham and Rochelle Humes bring the glamour as they join stars for Day 3 of Wimbledon

A galaxy of stars descended upon Wimbledon on Wednesday for day three of the prestigious tournament.

Stepping out in their glad rags, guests braved the rain to make a bold entrance ahead of the sporting action.

Among those hot-footing it to SW19 were Simon Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman, former X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary and Made in Chelsea star, Sophie Hermann.

Keep scrolling to discover all of the famous faces that attended the annual tennis tournament on day 3…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Rochelle and Marvin Humes Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were all smiles as they attended as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon. Dressed to impress, JLS singer Marvin donned a forest green ensemble, whilst The Saturdays singer Rochelle rocked a pleated cream skirt and a cropped jacket.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham amped up the glamour in a gorgeous halter neck dress splashed with vibrant pink flowers. For the sporty occasion, she accessorised with vintage-esque white sunglasses and a sleek white clutch.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell's fiancee Lauren exuded sophistication in a billowing white dress complete with a plunging V-neck and a flowing A-line skirt. She wore her garment cinched in at the waist with a statement black belt and accessorised with a laser-cut black handbag, buckle flats and a chunky gold heart necklace.



4/ 8 © Getty Images Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold TV presenter and football pundit Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie oozed elegance as they joined the stars. Jermaine looked debonair in navy, whilst Ellie wowed in a gorgeous white mini dress.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Ben Ainslie Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie was also among the guests, looking suave in a pinstripe navy blazer, stone-hued trousers and a pastel blue shirt.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Sophie Hermann Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann looked her usual stylish self wearing a pinstripe tux and a white shirt. She wore her flowing blonde hair in a high ponytail and highlighted her features with a sweep of pink lipstick.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Dermot O'Leary ITV presenter Dermot looked oh-so dapper in a dove grey suit and smart navy shirt. He accessorised with stylish black sunglasses and brown suede brogues.

