Prince William releases heartfelt message as Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euros defeat

The Prince of Wales has thanked Gareth Southgate in a heartfelt statement following the news of his resignation on Tuesday.

In a statement, shared by Kensington Palace, Prince William said: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan.

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny."

The royal described Gareth as an "all-round class act" as he thanked him for his service to the England team. He added: "And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. W."

Gareth, 53, took charge of the Three Lions in autumn 2016. Two years later, he led the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, marking the first time an England manager had achieved this feat since Bobby Robson in 1990.

News of the resignation comes two days after England lost to Spain in a gripping final at EUROs 2024, which was held in Germany.

In a lengthy statement, the former England player stated: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Thanking his team, Gareth continued: "I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men's manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

"I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense. I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways."

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

"My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them - the brilliant 'team behind the team'.

He added: "We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England - for everything."

The official account for the England team posted on social media: "After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions."

Under Gareth's leadership, England advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup and reached the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley (held in 2021), where they were defeated by Italy in a penalty shootout.