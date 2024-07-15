Princess Kate shares rare at home photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in England shirts

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a delightful image of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taken as the young royals cheered on England in the Euro 2024 final from home.

In the candid shot taken from behind, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, both sported personalised England kits as they watched the match from home in Windsor, while Prince William and Prince George cheered on the Three Lions in Berlin.

William and Kate's personal message read: "@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C."

© Instagram Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

Sadly it wasn't to be for Gareth Southgate's squad as Spain secured a last-minute goal to secure a win and take home the trophy.

© Getty It was heartache for George and William following England's loss

There was almost an equaliser from England, with cameras capturing William and George's reactions at their missed chances. Watch below...

WATCH: Prince George's three-word reaction at Euro final

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte accompanied her mother, Kate, to the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon, alongside the Princess' sister, Pippa Matthews.

The trio watched the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Alcaraz taking home the trophy for a second year in a row.

The match marked Kate's second public appearance this year after Trooping the Colour, as she continues her cancer treatment.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

The Princess, who is patron of the AELTC, did not attend the women’s singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

So proud of you

While William and George may have looked heartbroken after England's loss, the Prince sent a rousing message of support to the squad, saying after the match: "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We're all still so proud of you ."

The two heirs were seated alongside King Felipe of Spain and his youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 17, with the four royals posing for a snap together ahead of the match.

It wasn't the first time that George has cheered England on at a Euros final, as he could be seen ecstatically celebrating the Three Lions' early goal in the Euro 2020 final alongside William and Kate.

William is president of the Football Association and a passionate Aston Villa fan, and has taken George to the club's matches on multiple occasions this year, with the young Prince often sporting the team's scarf.

© Getty William and George sat alongside King Felipe and daughter, Infanta Sofia

In April, they watched Aston Villa's match against Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals – their first public outing since Kate's cancer diagnosis announcement.

And in May, George, who is second in line to the throne, accompanied his father to the FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley.