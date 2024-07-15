Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George's three-word reaction during tense moment at Euro 2024 final revealed - watch video
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince George and Prince William in the stands at Euro 2024 final© Getty

Prince George's three-word reaction during tense moment at Euro 2024 final revealed

The young royal joined the Prince of Wales to support England

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
7 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales and Prince George looked heartbroken following England's loss at the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night.

And cameras actually captured the royals' reaction as Gareth Southgate's squad battled for a last-minute equaliser.

Declan Rice's header was saved by Unai Simon, while another attempt by Marc Guehi was thwarted by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute.

It came after Mikel Oyarzabal secured the winning goal for Spain in the 86th minute.

See what George said about England's missed chances in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince George's three-word reaction at Euro final

Prince William, 42, who is President of the FA and a passionate football fan, half jumped off his seat before throwing his hands over his face during the tense moment.

George and William put their hands to their face at Euro final© Getty
So close!

George, who turns 11 on 22 July, mirrored his dad's body language with his hands over his face, before turning to his father and shouting: "Oh my gosh!" in disbelief.

William and George gasp at Euro final© Gety
The royals couldn't bear to watch

The pair were seated alongside the President of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin, as well as King Felipe of Spain and his youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 17.

View post on Instagram
 

The four royals posed for a photograph together before the final, with the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account reposting the snap with the caption: "May the best team win."

Fellow football fan

George is an avid football fan just like his dad William and he previously cheered on England during Euro 2020 with his parents.

The young royal, who attends Lambrook school in Berkshire, has also joined his father at Aston Villa matches in recent years, including their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Lille OSC in April at Villa Park.

Prince George with Tyrone Mings© Getty
William and George at the Villa game in April

William has previously shared why he follows the West Midlands club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."

Prince William and John Carew celebrate Villa's goal© Getty
William is an animated football fan

Indeed, just weeks before William was born on 21 June 1982, Aston Villa won their first and only European Cup against Bayern Munich in Rotterdam, Holland.

As Villa's forward Ollie Watkins' goal against The Netherlands propelled England into the final, William shared a personal message, writing: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More