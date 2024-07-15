Prince George's three-word reaction during tense moment at Euro 2024 final revealed - watch video

The Prince of Wales and Prince George looked heartbroken following England's loss at the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night.

And cameras actually captured the royals' reaction as Gareth Southgate's squad battled for a last-minute equaliser.

Declan Rice's header was saved by Unai Simon, while another attempt by Marc Guehi was thwarted by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute.

It came after Mikel Oyarzabal secured the winning goal for Spain in the 86th minute.

See what George said about England's missed chances in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince George's three-word reaction at Euro final

Prince William, 42, who is President of the FA and a passionate football fan, half jumped off his seat before throwing his hands over his face during the tense moment.

© Getty So close!

George, who turns 11 on 22 July, mirrored his dad's body language with his hands over his face, before turning to his father and shouting: "Oh my gosh!" in disbelief.

© Gety The royals couldn't bear to watch

The pair were seated alongside the President of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin, as well as King Felipe of Spain and his youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 17.

The four royals posed for a photograph together before the final, with the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account reposting the snap with the caption: "May the best team win."

Fellow football fan

George is an avid football fan just like his dad William and he previously cheered on England during Euro 2020 with his parents.

The young royal, who attends Lambrook school in Berkshire, has also joined his father at Aston Villa matches in recent years, including their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Lille OSC in April at Villa Park.

© Getty William and George at the Villa game in April

William has previously shared why he follows the West Midlands club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."

© Getty William is an animated football fan

Indeed, just weeks before William was born on 21 June 1982, Aston Villa won their first and only European Cup against Bayern Munich in Rotterdam, Holland.

As Villa's forward Ollie Watkins' goal against The Netherlands propelled England into the final, William shared a personal message, writing: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."