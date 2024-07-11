Prince William faces difficult dilemma ahead of family holiday

The Prince of Wales might be facing a tricky dilemma this weekend as he faces a diary clash with two of his favourite events.

The Wimbledon Men's Single final is scheduled to take place in Wimbledon just hours before England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Traditionally, Prince William would join his wife, the Princess of Wales, at the men's and women's finals at the tennis tournament, but it's unclear whether Kate will make an appearance amid her cancer treatment.

Kate, who is patron of the AELTC, usually presents the trophies to the winners on Centre Court, but if she is unable to fulfil ceremonial duties, the role could fall to William.

However, it's likely that the Prince, given his role as President of the Football Association (FA), will travel to Germany for the final. The Duchess of Gloucester has also been tipped to step in for Kate amid her absence.

William attended England's Group Stage match against Denmark where he was reunited with King Frederik of Denmark and Frederik's 13-year-old daughter, Princess Josephine. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

© Getty Prince William and King Frederik at the England vs Denmark game

The Prince also witnessed England's nail-biting quarter-final against Switzerland, which saw them earn their place in the semi-final after a tense penalty shootout.

© Getty William celebrated England's win against Switzerland

While William couldn't travel to Dortmund for England's clash against The Netherlands in their Euro semi-final, he sent a jubilant congratulatory message to the Three Lions after Ollie Watkins scored a goal in the 90th minute to make it a 2-1 victory to the final.

The future king said: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."

© Getty William congratulated the players, including Bukayo Saka, after the quarter-final

Meanwhile, the King sent a personal message to Gareth Southgate, telling the England manager: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

After a busy few months of engagements, the royals are expected to dial down their duties for their annual summer holiday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children breaking up from school.

"Hell of a goal"

William apologised for his "hoarse voice" as he marked the one-year anniversary of his homelessness project, Homewards, in Lambeth on Thursday.

The Prince met representatives working to eradicate homelessness in six locations: Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch.

© Getty Talk turned to the football, naturally

The topic of England's win and Aston Villa – the club William supports – came up in conversation, with the Prince saying: "I've got a hoarse voice from last night!

"I had a little moment when I thought 'He [Ollie Watkins] might do this'!? I was willing him on when he came on. It was a hell of a goal."

William said he wants to instil the "self-belief" shown by the England team into the organisations signed up to his project to end homelessness.

© Getty William delivered a speech in which he said he believes homelessness can be ended

In a moving speech, the Prince said: "Homelessness is a complex societal issue, and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society. However, I truly believe that it can be ended.

"I created Homewards because I wanted us to look at the issue of homelessness through a different lens: to inspire a movement to prevent people from ever experiencing homelessness in the first place.

"I know this will take a huge effort. And I know that demonstrating that homelessness is not an inevitable part of our society will take time.

I have though, been struck by the scale of the work that has been carried out since the launch of Homewards and I hope it is a powerful reminder to everyone of what can be achieved when we work together towards a shared goal.

"Over the past twelve months, across our six locations an incredible amount of work has been done to build the foundations for success."