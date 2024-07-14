Prince William anxiously watches Euro 2024 final with Prince George – live updates

The Prince of Wales delighted onlookers by bringing his son Prince George, 10, to support England during the nail-biting Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
A keen football fan and President of the FA, Prince William, 42, was in his element as he joined the nervous crowd of football fans taking their seats at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The tense match will determine whether football is really "coming home" for the first time in 58 years, three years on from three England's defeat on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Prince William, whose wife the Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to Wimbledon on the same day, was filmed arriving at the game alongside a host of famous faces.
Check out all the best photos and amusing royal reactions from the England v. Spain Euro 2024 final, live as it happens…
Football fan William
An avid Aston Villa supporter, Prince William never misses the opportunity to support the beautiful game. He was in his element during the quarter-final, which saw the royal cheering from the sidelines at the Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena.
The father-of-three was also seen giggling at an amusing sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".
He also attended England v. Denmark where he was reunited with his old friend, King Frederik. The pair were seen exchanging friendly greetings and laughing together on several occasions during the game.
William was sadly forced to miss the semi-final, however, which saw England defeat the Netherlands. The Prince of Wales's busy work schedule didn't allow him to attend.
Nevertheless, the royal kept up with all the action on the TV, expressing his delight as England made it to the final. William threw his support behind Aston Villa star Ollie after his last-minute goal, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."
Meanwhile, King Charles penned a message to England manager Gareth Southgate, making a joke about the nation's collective "blood pressure" spike.
Issuing a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla, William wrote: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.
"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."