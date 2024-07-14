Prince William anxiously watches Euro 2024 final with Prince George – live updates

The Prince of Wales delighted onlookers by bringing his son Prince George, 10, to support England during the nail-biting Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

A keen football fan and President of the FA, Prince William, 42, was in his element as he joined the nervous crowd of football fans taking their seats at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The tense match will determine whether football is really "coming home" for the first time in 58 years, three years on from three England's defeat on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George arrive at Euro 2024 final

Prince William, whose wife the Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to Wimbledon on the same day, was filmed arriving at the game alongside a host of famous faces.

Check out all the best photos and amusing royal reactions from the England v. Spain Euro 2024 final, live as it happens…

© Twitter Prince William took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm they had arrived at the stadium. Alongside a video of himself and George arriving in style, he penned: "Hello, Berlin! #EURO2024".

© Getty Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) George is also a keen football fan and often accompanies his father to matches. He was previously seen celebrating the Three Lions' early goal in the Euro 2020 final alongside William and his mother, the Princess of Wales.

© Getty The Prince of Wales is the President of the Football Association. A devoted Aston Villa supporter, he regularly attends England games and FA Cup finals.

© Getty Newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer took pride of place alongside the royals and was seen chatting animatedly with George as the game kicked off.

© Getty Joining Prince William in the royal box was Felipe VI, King of Spain, and his daughter Princess Sofia. Showing their allegiance for their home country, the father and daughter opted for symbolic red touches in their outfits.

© Getty Father and son were deep in discussion during the match. The Prince of Wales and his son were smartly clad in navy suits, white shirts and striped ties for the occasion.

© Tullio Puglia - UEFA A general view of the inside of the Olympiastadion as a pyrotechnics display took place prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match.

© Getty King Felipe and Prince William exchanged a warm welcome as they took their seats. The pair have long been friends and the Spanish monarch and his wife Queen Letizia are often the British royal family's guests during important royal occasions such as King Charles' coronation.

William was pictured animatedly talking to his 10-year-old son as the action unfolded on the pitch. Young George looked on nervously.

Football fan William

An avid Aston Villa supporter, Prince William never misses the opportunity to support the beautiful game. He was in his element during the quarter-final, which saw the royal cheering from the sidelines at the Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The father-of-three was also seen giggling at an amusing sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".

He also attended England v. Denmark where he was reunited with his old friend, King Frederik. The pair were seen exchanging friendly greetings and laughing together on several occasions during the game.

William was sadly forced to miss the semi-final, however, which saw England defeat the Netherlands. The Prince of Wales's busy work schedule didn't allow him to attend.

Nevertheless, the royal kept up with all the action on the TV, expressing his delight as England made it to the final. William threw his support behind Aston Villa star Ollie after his last-minute goal, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."

Meanwhile, King Charles penned a message to England manager Gareth Southgate, making a joke about the nation's collective "blood pressure" spike.

DISCOVER: Which football teams do the royals support? Prince William's Aston Villa love and late Queen's surprising pick

Issuing a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla, William wrote: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."