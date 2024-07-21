Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George is 'highly responsible' like mum Kate Middleton and 'sensitive' like dad Prince William – exclusive
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince George attends Wimbledon 2022 with mum Princess Kate and dad Prince William© Getty

How 'sensitive' and 'highly responsible' Prince George is taking after his parents

The Prince and Princess of Wales' son turns 11 next week

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince George is taking after his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales in so many ways, royal astrologer and Diana, Princess of Wales' former confidante, Debbie Frank, has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie explained that George, who turns 11 on Monday, is taking after his parents by being a "sensitive" and "highly responsible" young boy at heart. But his personality was quite literally written in the stars.

Born 4.24pm on 22 July 2013, George is a typical Cancerian, a "super-sensitive sign," said Debbie. "He is empathic, caring and giving," she said.

Prince George and Prince William in the stands at Euro 2024 final© Getty
George and William, pictured at the Euros final, are both Cancerians

'Shy' like dad William

"In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and his father, both Cancerians who tend to come straight from the heart. His affinity with Prince William stems from their being the same Cancer Sun Sign: two peas in a pod.

"Cancerians can be self-protective, especially where home and family life are concerned, diving into their shells. As a boy stepping into his 'tweens,' we may see George peeking out from his shell going forward. 

"Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles."

Taking after mum Kate

princess kate holding hands prince george© Getty
George takes after his mother Kate with his 'highly responsible' nature

While he has a clear affinity with his dad, "responsible" George takes after his mother Kate in other ways, said Debbie. 

"His mother Princess Kate was born under the opposite sun sign of Capricorn and interestingly she has the Moon in Cancer. Their charts are reversed as George is a Sun Sign Cancer with Moon in Capricorn, and Kate is Sun in Capricorn, Moon in Cancer – creating a positive and magnetic flow of energy between them. 

"Both have the Sun and Moon in aspect to the stern taskmaster planet Saturn, indicating a highly responsible nature." 

As for what George will be like as King when he accedes to the throne after his father, Debbie predicted: "George will be a heart rather than a head person. He doesn't have any planets in the Air signs which means he will rely on his gut instincts rather than rationale."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave during Trooping the Colour 2024 © Getty
"George will be a heart rather than a head person" when he is King

The full feature will appear on The HELLO! Royal Club tomorrow. Sign up to become a member below to read the rest of the interview with Debbie and to receive a whole host of other exclusive benefits.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More