How 'sensitive' and 'highly responsible' Prince George is taking after his parents

Prince George is taking after his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales in so many ways, royal astrologer and Diana, Princess of Wales' former confidante, Debbie Frank, has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie explained that George, who turns 11 on Monday, is taking after his parents by being a "sensitive" and "highly responsible" young boy at heart. But his personality was quite literally written in the stars.

Born 4.24pm on 22 July 2013, George is a typical Cancerian, a "super-sensitive sign," said Debbie. "He is empathic, caring and giving," she said.

© Getty George and William, pictured at the Euros final, are both Cancerians

'Shy' like dad William

"In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and his father, both Cancerians who tend to come straight from the heart. His affinity with Prince William stems from their being the same Cancer Sun Sign: two peas in a pod.

"Cancerians can be self-protective, especially where home and family life are concerned, diving into their shells. As a boy stepping into his 'tweens,' we may see George peeking out from his shell going forward.

"Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles."

Taking after mum Kate

© Getty George takes after his mother Kate with his 'highly responsible' nature

While he has a clear affinity with his dad, "responsible" George takes after his mother Kate in other ways, said Debbie.

"His mother Princess Kate was born under the opposite sun sign of Capricorn and interestingly she has the Moon in Cancer. Their charts are reversed as George is a Sun Sign Cancer with Moon in Capricorn, and Kate is Sun in Capricorn, Moon in Cancer – creating a positive and magnetic flow of energy between them.

"Both have the Sun and Moon in aspect to the stern taskmaster planet Saturn, indicating a highly responsible nature."

As for what George will be like as King when he accedes to the throne after his father, Debbie predicted: "George will be a heart rather than a head person. He doesn't have any planets in the Air signs which means he will rely on his gut instincts rather than rationale."

© Getty "George will be a heart rather than a head person" when he is King

