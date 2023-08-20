8 amazing action shots of the royals playing football

The Prince, who is President of the Football Association (FA), will not be in attendance as the Lionesses face Spain in the final in Australia on Sunday.
However, it's understood that the royal father-of-three will be watching the game on television.
It's not just William and his children who are fans, take a look at some of our favourite snaps of the royals playing football…
Mike and Mia Tindall
Mia is sporty just like her parents
Mia Tindall enjoyed some father-daughter time with dad Mike in January 2022 as she supported him during a charity football match in Gloucester. The youngster, then eight, enjoyed a little kickabout of her own on the pitch after cheering on her father from the sidelines.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate went head-to-head at the National Stadium in Belfast in 2019
Ever the competitive couple, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head as they joined a kickabout with youngsters during their Ireland tour in 2019.
George couldn't resist having a little game with his younger sister, Charlotte, as their dad William played in a charity polo match in June 2019. Charlotte got to experience her first football game when Aston Villa played Norwich City at their Carrow Road stadium, not far from the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall.
The Prince of Wales
Prince William is a massive Aston Villa fan
William gives his best shot during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburgh in May 2021. The Prince has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.
The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."
Prince Harry
Prince Harry taking a penalty at Upton Park
He shoots, but did he score? Prince Harry takes a penalty kick in front of youth squad members at West Ham United's Upton Park ground in 2002.
Harry and William used to play in an annual football match on Christmas Eve on the Sandringham estate
William and Harry used to take part in an annual charity football match at the Queen's Sandringham estate every Christmas. The royal brothers were on the same team in 2015 as they played against household staff.
King Charles
King Charles takes a penalty
Then Prince Charles donned his best concentration face as he took a penalty during a visit to Newcastle United's St James Park ground in 2006.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, are football fans