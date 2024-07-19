Prince William and Princess Kate are expanding their team - but this unique skill is non-negotiable

Since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate's connection to the country has become more important than ever.

So it's no surprise that the royal couple are looking for an Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK, one dedicated to maximizing their impact across Scotland, Northern Ireland and particularly Wales.

And there's one skill that the ideal candidate should have as an absolute essential – being able to speak conversational Welsh, while being fluent in the language, both written and spoken, is desirable.

Applicants should also have a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business.

The role will, of course, involve travel with the royals visiting towns and cities all across the UK, as well as overseas.

© Getty William and Kate marked the first anniversary of the late Queen's death in St Davids in September 2023

It comes just weeks after William and Kate appointed Sir Dave Lewis as director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, which is the umbrella organisation for all of their charitable projects.

During his nearly seven years as Group CEO of Tesco, he was nicknamed "Drastic Dave" for his cost-cutting measures to turn around the brand.

Learning the language

William and Kate were officially given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles following Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September 2022.

Just weeks after the late Queen's death, the couple made their first visit to Wales with their new royal titles, carrying out engagements in Anglesey, where they once lived as newlyweds, and Swansea.

© Getty William and Kate in Swansea in 2022

William spoke about getting to grips with the language with Reverend Steven Bunting in Swansea, telling him he had already picked up the word 'paned', meaning a cup of tea.

Rev Bunting told the PA news agency at the time: "We already know they love Wales, but having them here has been amazing and is an early sign, I think, of their commitment to Wales.

"They've blown us away by speaking to every person young and old, it shows how wholly committed they are to their role as Prince and Princess of Wales.

"The Prince of Wales was even talking about learning Welsh, and said he'd learned the word 'paned' meaning cup of tea and ‘bara brith’. I think he's taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously."

© Getty Charles in 1969 at the University College in Aberystwyth, Wales

The King, who was formerly known as the Prince of Wales, studied Welsh while at university in Aberystwyth.

Listen to the monarch addressing the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) in Welsh in 2022...

WATCH: King Charles addresses the Senedd in Welsh

However, William has no plans for "any kind" of an investiture like the ceremony staged for his father Charles, who was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport