Prince William and Princess Kate make major change to their team

The Prince and Princess of Wales have hired the man who was hailed for saving supermarket giant, Tesco.

Sir Dave Lewis, 59, has been appointed director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

During his nearly seven years as Group CEO of Tesco, he was nicknamed "Drastic Dave" for his cost-cutting measures to turn around the brand.

Prior to that, the businessman spent 28 years at Unilever, where he oversaw the successful launch of Dove in the UK.

© Getty Dave Lewis was CEO at Tesco for seven years

Sir Dave, who was knighted in 2021 for services to the food industry and business, is also executive chair of startup energy company Xlinks as well as on the board for PepsiCo.

William and Kate's Royal Foundation is the umbrella organisation for all of their non-profit work, including the Princess' Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and the Prince's Homewards and Earthshot Prize projects.

Royal household

The royal couple's latest hire comes after it had emerged that the Princess had promoted her longtime PA and personal stylist, Natasha Archer.

The top palace aide, who is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson, is now senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Natasha Archer was recently promoted

And it was also revealed last year that Prince William had hired a full-time valet for the first time.

Prior to new appointment, the Prince had occasionally borrowed a valet from another royal household or turned to his wife Kate for styling tips, but now he reportedly has a Yeoman to help him dress for events and maintain uniforms.

Next public appearances

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales joined the King and Queen in Scotland for the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh.

© Instagram / @royalfamily Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward at the Order of Thistle service

Kensington Palace has confirmed that William, who is President of the FA, will travel to Germany to watch England play in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland.

On Tuesday 9 July, the Prince will visit RAF Valley for the first time in his role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore since taking on the role from the King last August.

It's not known whether the Princess will appear at Wimbledon this year given her ongoing cancer treatment.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Election