Prince William and Kate release personal photograph to mark Queen Camilla's 77th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate release personal photograph to mark Queen Camilla's 77th birthday

Queen Camilla celebrated her big day on 17 July

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
55 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a heartwarming tribute to Queen Camilla in honour of her 77th birthday on Wednesday. 

Sharing a touching photograph of the Queen on their social media accounts, Prince William and Kate wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!"

Queen Camilla walks © Getty
Queen Camilla turned 77 on Wednesday

The stunning portrait was taken by Princess Kate in 2022 in the gardens of Ray Mill House – the Queen's rural bolthole in Lacock, Wiltshire. A year later, Kate's stunning photo won cover of the year in the PPA Awards after it appeared on the front cover of a special royal edition of Country Life.

In the photo, a beaming Queen Camilla is pictured sitting on a bench in the grounds of her blooming garden, clutching a trug filled with pelargoniums. For the special photoshoot, Camilla donned a pretty blue and white floral dress which she teamed with a powder blue cardigan.

Prince William and Kate weren't the only royals to publicly wish Her Majesty a happy birthday as messages were also shared by the Royal Family and on King Charles and Camilla's official Instagram account. 

Alongside a photograph of Camilla, the caption read: "[Cake emoji] Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"

The Palace also shared a video clip of a group of children singing to Camilla, writing alongside the footage: "[Balloon emoji] Birthday celebrations started early in Guernsey yesterday…"

The birthday celebrations followed a busy week of engagements, including Camilla's surprise visit to Wimbledon last Wednesday, and her joint trip to Jersey and Guernsey alongside King Charles at the start of the week. 

The royal couple last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012. However, this time, the Queen was seen wearing a bandage around her right foot. It is understood she suffered a slight ankle sprain on Monday. 

Despite the apparent injury, the Queen still looked incredibly stylish as she used her umbrella to support her as she walked beside her husband. Camilla's birthday comes on the same day as the State Opening of Parliament. 

King Charles is expected to deliver a speech to mark the formal start of the parliamentary calendar, bringing together the monarchy, the House of Lords and the House of Commons. 

The last one, which the King delivered for Rishi Sunak's government, took place in November last year.

