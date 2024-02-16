Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear in Canada after Duke's GMA interview - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the final day of their three-day trip to Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan have travelled north of Montecito to meet Invictus Games competitors at training camps in Whistler and Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 Winter Games.

Ahead of their last outing, Harry's interview with Will Reeve aired on Good Morning America, in which he hinted at a reconciliation with the royal family.

What did Prince Harry say in his GMA interview?

© Getty Harry gave a TV interview on day two

It was suggested in the interview that King Charles' cancer diagnosis could have a "re-unifying effect", and when Harry was asked "is that possible in this case?" he replied: "Yeah, I’m sure".

Gesturing towards Invictus competitors Harry added: "Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals how he heard about King Charles' cancer diagnosis

The Duke returned to the UK last week following news of his father's diagnosis and spent 45 minutes with him at Clarence House.

Harry said: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

He added: "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Harry shares update on Archie and Lilibet

The Sussex children have not joined their parents in Canada, but Harry said of four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet: "The kids are doing great. They're growing up as all kids do. They've both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids. I'm very grateful to be a dad."

Recap on days one and two

© Getty Harry tried skeleton racing on day two

The first day saw Harry try sit-skiing at Olympic Station in Whistler as Meghan cheered her husband on. The Sussexes later toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

On day two, Harry thrilled the crowd as he tried skeleton racing! And he was happy to go again. See what he told HELLO! in the clip below…

HELLO!'s Rebecca Lewis has shared her experience of being with the Duke and Duchess in Canada. Read her first-hand reports on day one and day two.