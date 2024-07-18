Prince Harry shares rare personal message following colleague's departure

Prince Harry has issued a rare personal tribute as the CEO of the Invictus Games, Dominic Reid, stood down from his role.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Games, a sports competition for those injured during active military service, in 2014. Dominic has been with the initiative since the very beginning, playing a vital role in organising the inaugural event, which was held in Harry's home country of the United Kingdom.

Paying tribute to Dominic, Harry penned: "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.

"His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society."

© Chris Jackson Dominic confirmed he was standing down as CEO

The father-of-two continued: "Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation. What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready."

Reflecting on his journey with the Invictus Games, Dominic said: "I have delivered the 10-year vision I set out, which includes the introduction of winter sport which is close to my heart as a former biathlete. I remain the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor's Show and look forward to the exciting new projects I am developing."

© Chris Jackson Dominic praised Harry for his work on the Invictus Games

Dominic decided to step down from his role, explaining it was "the time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade". He fondly added: "Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave."

In his final statement, Dominic said it was a "privilege to work closely" with the Duke, concluding: "His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focusing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation."

© Karwai Tang The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014

The Invictus Games will next take place in Vancouver, Canada with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touring venues ahead of the tournament back in February.

