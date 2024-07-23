Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne takes first overseas trip since accident - details
Princess Anne Princess Royal attends the first day of the 142nd IOC Session© Getty

Princess Anne takes first overseas trip since accident

The Princess Royal spent five days in hospital in June

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
13 minutes ago
The Princess Royal made her first trip overseas just weeks after suffering a concussion and a minor head injury.

Princess Anne, 73, flew to Paris to attend the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in the French capital ahead of the Olympics, which officially start on Friday 26 July.

The royal sported her signature bouffant hairstyle and a navy suit as she took her seat at the conference on Tuesday. She was joined by Monaco's Prince Albert, who is also a member of the IOC.

Princess Anne attends the first day of the 142nd IOC Session© Getty
Princess Anne is a member of the IOC

Anne and Albert have both competed in the Olympics in eventing and bobsledding respectively.

The Princess Royal was the first member of the British royal family to take part in the Olympics, competing in a three-day equestrian event on the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Princess Anne competes at Montreal Olympics 1976© Getty
Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal

Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, won a team gold medal in eventing at the 1972 Olympics and a team silver medal in 1988.

The couple's daughter, Zara Tindall, went on to win a team silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Anne is continuing with a phased return to her royal duties after spending five nights in hospital being treated after a horse-related incident on her Gatcombe Park estate on 23 June.

Last week, the Princess officially opened a new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital as well as Kildare Hall at The Showground in Malvern.

On 12 July, she made her first public appearance since her accident, presenting awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, where she admitted to guests that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident.

Day two of the IOC Session will continue on Wednesday. It is not known if any members of the British royal family will travel to Paris for the Games.

Princess Anne observes a moment of silence to remember Olympic officials who died in the past year during the start of the 142nd IOC session© Alamy
Attendees also observed a moment of silence to remember Olympic officials who died in the past year during the start of the 142nd IOC session

In May it was confirmed that the King had become the patron of the British Olympic Association (BOA) to mark the first anniversary of his coronation, taking over the role from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the BOA, said: "We are delighted that His Majesty The King has agreed to take on the patronage of the BOA.

"As an organisation that represents all four corners of the United Kingdom, the support and active engagement of the royal family, and in particular HRH The Princess Royal, is important, and has been crucial to the recent success of Team GB. It is fantastic news that it will continue in the years ahead."

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place from 26 July to 11 August, with Team GB's heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and gymnast Max Whitlock among the medal hopefuls.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

