Princess Anne reappears after cancelling royal engagements - all the photos

The Princess Royal continued her phased return to public duties as she visited an A&E unit and a showground on Friday.

Princess Anne, 73, who is recovering from concussion and a minor head injury following her accident, officially opened the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust’s new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester.

The visit to the £35 million unit came nearly four weeks after the Princess had her own encounter with the emergency services after being hit by a horse while out walking.

Anne also opened Kildare Hall, a new single span building at The Showground, in Malvern, Worcestershire, as patron of the Three Counties Agricultural Society.

It comes just a week after she made her first public appearance since her accident last Friday, presenting awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Anne was due to carry out engagements in Scotland and Norfolk this week, but cancelled them amid her phased return.

Meeting Emergency workers Upon arrival at Worcestershire Royal Hospital's Emergency Department, the Princess met clinical staff from teams including stroke, frailty and same day emergency care to learn how they work together.



Flowers from children Glen Burley, Chief Executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said of Anne's visit: "We were delighted when Her Royal Highness accepted our invitation to visit our new Emergency Department. "As well as touring the department, she met key members of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide care to the 85,000 patients who use the facility every year, as well as our key health and care partners and those who were instrumental in both the design and construction of the unit. "Our shared aim is to deliver the best possible care for patients and get them safely back home as soon as possible. But while they are with us, we want to provide that care in an environment which offers the best environment for our patients and our staff. "The event served as a thank you to everyone who been involved in bringing the new department to fruition."