Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite holiday destinations - and some might surprise you

We're well and truly in the thick of summer. Temperatures are soaring, the sunscreen is flowing, and sunhats are aplenty.

It's also a popular time for travel, with curious voyagers seeking out new destinations, both far and wide.

© Getty Images Prince William arriving for his first holiday at Balmoral Castle

And we're not alone! Many of the British royals are also keen travellers, frequently jet-setting around the globe in search of R&R. While August is typically the most popular month for royal travel, it's fair to say that members of the Firm have been known to gallivant around the world whatever the weather.

Chief among those making the most of their extended breaks is the Prince and Princess of Wales who have enjoyed a string of adventurous trips.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales love travelling to new destinations

As the royal couple continue to enjoy their long summer break after a busy few months, join us as we take a closer look at some of their most beloved holiday destinations.

Roll on the sea, snow and sand…

Tresco Island, The Isles Of Scilly

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate relish spending time on the island of Tresco

Regarded as one of their prime haunts, Prince William and Princess Kate adore spending time on the Isles of Scilly - a group of 200 islands including the idyllic island of Tresco.

Located off the coast of Cornwall, the archipelago holds a special place in William's heart as it played host to many a childhood holiday with Prince Harry, King Charles and Princess Diana.

In 2019, the Wales family stayed in a charming property called Dolphin House which is available for holiday lets. The manor house boasts six bedrooms, breathtaking sea views and a beautiful walled garden. Bliss.

Balmoral

© Getty Images William spent much of his childhood at Balmoral

Adored by Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral is ever popular amongst the British royals. The Scottish bolthole is steeped in history and has quickly become one of the go-to destinations for many royals in search of beautiful scenery, stillness and activities such as hiking, cycling and riding.

In his youth, Prince William spent many happy summers exploring Balmoral with his brother Prince Harry and their father Charles.

The sprawling estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers and lochs, making it ideal for rowing too - a sport beloved by Princess Kate.

Mustique

© Getty Images Princess Margaret also adored spending time in Mustique

Mustique has been a royal favourite for decades. Princess Margaret famously adored the private island, describing it as the only place where she felt she could "truly relax".

Following in her footsteps, Prince William and Princess Kate first visited the beautiful Caribbean island of Mustique in 2008, and they've been returning ever since.

In 2019, they were said to have stayed in a luxury villa complete with a 60ft infinity pool, private staff and unrivalled sea views. The property was built in 2016 by William's close friend, property developer Andrew Dunn, and is teeming with bright and breezy interiors.

Courchevel

© Getty Images The royals are keen skiers!

Prince William and Princess Kate are keen skiers. Over the years they've been known to hit the slopes with their children in tow. In 2016, they paid a visit to Courchevel in the French Alps where they holidayed with their eldest Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They returned in 2023 with their youngest son, Prince Louis.

The popular ski resort, located in Les Trois Vallées, is renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and unparalleled ski conditions.

Kenya

© Getty Images Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is at the foot of Mount Kenya, approximately 300 km north of the capital Nairobi

William proposed to Kate in 2010 on the shores of Lake Rutundu. They chose to stay in an off-grid log cabin 10,000ft above Lewa Safari Camp which sits inside the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. At the time, Kate wrote in the guestbook: "I love the warm fires and candle lights – so romantic!"

William has an affiliation with Kenya as it's also the spot where he spent part of his gap year before attending the University of St Andrews.

Klosters

© Getty Images The couple visited Klosters in 2008

William and Kate were pictured publicly together for the first time in 2004 when Kate accompanied William on a family ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland. Evidently buoyed over by the resort's sparkling slopes, they returned for a second time in March 2008.

The future King first visited the Alpine resort as a child alongside his family.

Located just an hour and a half from Zurich, the charming, chocolate-box village is renowned for its luxurious chalets and lodges, as well as boasting Michelin-starred restaurants and cosy après-ski bars where guests can sit back with a glass of mulled wine.