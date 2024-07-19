Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's favourite holiday destinations - and some might surprise you
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
william and kate on safari© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite holiday destinations - and some might surprise you

The Prince and Princess of Wales seek much-needed R&R just like the rest of us

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We're well and truly in the thick of summer. Temperatures are soaring, the sunscreen is flowing, and sunhats are aplenty.

It's also a popular time for travel, with curious voyagers seeking out new destinations, both far and wide.

Prince William Arriving With Prince Charles At Aberdeen Airport For His Holiday At Balmoral Castle In Scotland in 1984© Getty Images
Prince William arriving for his first holiday at Balmoral Castle

And we're not alone! Many of the British royals are also keen travellers, frequently jet-setting around the globe in search of R&R. While August is typically the most popular month for royal travel, it's fair to say that members of the Firm have been known to gallivant around the world whatever the weather.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Where the royals holiday

Chief among those making the most of their extended breaks is the Prince and Princess of Wales who have enjoyed a string of adventurous trips. 

william and kate smiling in belize © Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales love travelling to new destinations

As the royal couple continue to enjoy their long summer break after a busy few months, join us as we take a closer look at some of their most beloved holiday destinations.

Roll on the sea, snow and sand…

Tresco Island, The Isles Of Scilly

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Isles Of Scilly, 2016© Getty Images
Prince William and Kate relish spending time on the island of Tresco

Regarded as one of their prime haunts, Prince William and Princess Kate adore spending time on the Isles of Scilly - a group of 200 islands including the idyllic island of Tresco.

Located off the coast of Cornwall, the archipelago holds a special place in William's heart as it played host to many a childhood holiday with Prince Harry, King Charles and Princess Diana.

In 2019, the Wales family stayed in a charming property called Dolphin House which is available for holiday lets. The manor house boasts six bedrooms, breathtaking sea views and a beautiful walled garden. Bliss.

Balmoral

Charles wearing a kilt with Harry and William in Scotland in 1997© Getty Images
William spent much of his childhood at Balmoral

Adored by Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral is ever popular amongst the British royals. The Scottish bolthole is steeped in history and has quickly become one of the go-to destinations for many royals in search of beautiful scenery, stillness and activities such as hiking, cycling and riding.

In his youth, Prince William spent many happy summers exploring Balmoral with his brother Prince Harry and their father Charles.

The sprawling estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers and lochs, making it ideal for rowing too - a sport beloved by Princess Kate.

Mustique

group of people standing in front of white van © Getty Images
Princess Margaret also adored spending time in Mustique

Mustique has been a royal favourite for decades. Princess Margaret famously adored the private island, describing it as the only place where she felt she could "truly relax".

Following in her footsteps, Prince William and Princess Kate first visited the beautiful Caribbean island of Mustique in 2008, and they've been returning ever since.

In 2019, they were said to have stayed in a luxury villa complete with a 60ft infinity pool, private staff and unrivalled sea views. The property was built in 2016 by William's close friend, property developer Andrew Dunn, and is teeming with bright and breezy interiors.

Courchevel

view of slopes in french alps © Getty Images
The royals are keen skiers!

Prince William and Princess Kate are keen skiers. Over the years they've been known to hit the slopes with their children in tow. In 2016, they paid a visit to Courchevel in the French Alps where they holidayed with their eldest Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They returned in 2023 with their youngest son, Prince Louis.

The popular ski resort, located in Les Trois Vallées, is renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and unparalleled ski conditions.

Kenya

an elephant approaching a tree in kenya © Getty Images
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is at the foot of Mount Kenya, approximately 300 km north of the capital Nairobi

William proposed to Kate in 2010 on the shores of Lake Rutundu. They chose to stay in an off-grid log cabin 10,000ft above Lewa Safari Camp which sits inside the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. At the time, Kate wrote in the guestbook: "I love the warm fires and candle lights – so romantic!"

William has an affiliation with Kenya as it's also the spot where he spent part of his gap year before attending the University of St Andrews.

Klosters

kate and william using t-bar lift in switzerland © Getty Images
The couple visited Klosters in 2008

William and Kate were pictured publicly together for the first time in 2004 when Kate accompanied William on a family ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland. Evidently buoyed over by the resort's sparkling slopes, they returned for a second time in March 2008.

The future King first visited the Alpine resort as a child alongside his family.

Located just an hour and a half from Zurich, the charming, chocolate-box village is renowned for its luxurious chalets and lodges, as well as boasting Michelin-starred restaurants and cosy après-ski bars where guests can sit back with a glass of mulled wine.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Travel

See more

Read More