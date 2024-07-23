Zara and Mike Tindall: 5 times they were the funniest couple as they prepare to celebrate anniversary

Zara and Mike Tindall are the epitome of couple goals! The smitten pair, who first crossed paths in 2003 and later wed in 2011, are renowned for their playful antics and unbridled sense of fun.

Princess Anne's daughter and the ex-England rugby player have been together now for over 20 years. Since tying the knot, they have gone on to welcome three children: daughter Mia, ten, daughter Lena, six, and a son called Lucas, three.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara are due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary later this month

As the loved-up couple gear up to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary later this month, join us as we unearth some of their most hilarious moments together. Keep scrolling for all the times Mike and Zara convinced us that they're the funniest couple within the British royal family…

When Mike stole Zara's hats

Mike, 45, set the internet alight back in 2022 when he was caught modelling his wife's Royal Ascot hat.

© Instagram Mike dived head-first into his wife's closet

Chuffed with his efforts, the podcast host was then quick to share the image with his Instagram followers. Whilst Zara naturally won us over in the style stakes, her hilarious husband certainly pulled off the whimsical pink and green creation which paired nicely with his hot pink tie and floral boutonniere.

When they entered their Barbiecore era

The couple were in the pink earlier this year as they twinned in matching Barbie-esque golf outfits. Whilst Mike wowed in head-to-toe flamingo pink, Zara opted for a bright pink polo top and a pair of white jeans.

Sharing the image with his Instagram followers, Mike penned: "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!!"

Unsurprisingly, their Barbie and Ken moment went down a treat with their fans. Rushing to the comments section, one follower wrote: "Absolutely love you two!" while another added: "Pink never looked better, I tell ya!"

When the pair waved to the late Queen

Mike and Zara were an absolute hoot in 2014 on day one of Royal Ascot. They were pictured emulating the iconic royal wave alongside Princess Anne as the late Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family rode in the carriage procession.

© Getty Images The duo finetuned their royal wave at Royal Ascot in 2014

And judging by their faces, their playful interaction was an absolute crowd pleaser!

When Mike had the royals in hysterics

The rugby ace's wicked sense of humour was clear to see in 2019 as he greeted senior royals at Royal Ascot.

The former rugby captain had the likes of the late Queen and Princess Beatrice in hysterics as he tipped off his top hat before revealing a very surprising addition - a teeny object which appeared to be a miniature version of his headpiece. Take a look in the video below...

He then proceeded to place the tiny duplicate inside of his top hat, before then placing both back on his head.

When the couple couldn't contain their laughter

Mike and Zara are regularly photographed in hysterics! The duo appear to relish each other's company, and are rarely seen together without laughing.

Over the years, they have charmed royal fans with their sweet interactions, and it's fair to say that their laughter is slightly infectious…

© Getty Images Mike and Zara burst into fits of laughter

Back in 2015, the couple put a smile on our faces as they roared together at the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic at the Grove Hotel. We also can't help but notice Zara's loving embrace as she cosied up to her husband. It's giving true love.