A Right Royal Ascot: horses and hijinks with King Charles and Queen Camilla
A Right Royal Ascot: horses and hijinks with King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the horse racing event

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Welcome back to a bonus episode of A Right Royal Podcast with your hosts, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths! For a very special minisode following our Trooping the Colour episode (available on Spotify, Apple, etc), we are back sooner than expected because we couldn’t resist breaking down those oh-so-special royal appearances at one of the family’s favourite events - Royal Ascot!

READ: HELLO!'s Royal Club attends Royal Ascot

Joining us is photographer James Whatling, who was all about wearing comfy shoes for a day at the races, and who shared the thrill of capturing the royal family letting their guard down while watching the races, including a very sweet sentimental moment from King Charles following the late Queen’s horse win.

LISTEN: What it's like designing hats for royals to wear at Ascot

 And as a side note, have you ever wondered if the royals bet on horse racing? We have all of the answers in the episode!

We will also be catching up with HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, who attended Royal Ascot and can give us all of the royal tea from the day, as well as milliner extraordinaire Bridget Robbins, who spoke to us about how to get the fashion right at the lavish event - and why she loved designing hats for Zara Tindall during past events. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Mark Cuthbert
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024

And finally, joining us are HELLO!’s chief content officer and editor Sophie Vokes Dudgeon and Jessica Callan, who also attended the event and had plenty to say about celebrity spottings, which royal family members they had their eye on, and how they’re still recovering from the lashings of champagne. Enjoy!  

