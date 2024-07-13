Prince William's cheeky inside joke at latest royal outing revealed - but no one noticed

Prince William made a poignant return to his former air base in Anglesey, North Wales, recently in his new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. The royal was stationed at RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013, where he worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot, and was gifted a very cheeky joke gift during his visit - but did you spot it?

Chatting on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson gave insight into the moment that royal fans might have missed during the event, explaining: "He met his old training boss. I don't know if you noticed that the mug he had said 'HRH Prince of Wales'… [but] way, way back when he was serving, there were pictures of him with a mug, and it said 'Big Willy!'"

LISTEN: The cheeky truth behind William's gift

Matt explained that the pictures were initially blurred out by the photo agency, but were accidentally left unedited when they were released for a second time. He said: "When he was serving, and they did a couple of pictures, when they released them again six months later, they forgot to fuzz it out.

"That was his mug that he used for cups of tea. He's been upgraded from 2012 when he had a mug that said 'Big Willy'; he was walking around with the mug that says 'HRH Prince of Wales.' I think that was a cheeky little ruse going on with his old colleagues."

Joking about why he might have had a mug with that particular nickname, he added: "He's 6 foot 2! And he's called William!"

During the visit, William joked about the rainy weather, saying: "It wouldn't feel like home if I wasn't back here on a day like this." He also reunited with his former flying instructor, Captain Brian Wills, who said: "It was great, really nice to see him. The last time I saw him was 2009. I get asked a lot how it was training him and what extra privileges he had, but I treated him like anybody else. He did everything exactly as anybody else would have done."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Rita Millan, who works in the Thrift Shop on the base, added: "We used to see him all the time passing in his car, and he used to wave," said Rita. "He said he loved coming back to visit us. I said to him I hope Catherine is on the mend and we're praying for her and to send her our love. He said he would tell her."