A Right Royal Summer of Sport: Prince William's attendance at the Euros final - and a big podcast change!

A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are back and this time, they're in a film studio!

In our first episode trying to conquer the new autocue - and with a fresh set of themed mugs - we're off to flying start by chatting all about the royals' love of sport - especially since the world has gone competition mad recently with the Euros and Wimbledon - but will the Prince and Princess of Wales be attending the finals for this sporting events? And will the kids be brought along for the fun?

In the episode, Andrea and Emmy are joined by HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, who opens up about how the royals will navigate a challenging weekend of busy events as well as updates us with the latest news including plenty of information about Princess Anne's recovery (thank goodness), Catherine's potential visit to Wimbledon, and her own very special visit to Buckingham Palace, which has opened up the East Wing for the first time.

© Alamy Jill Scott, Prince William, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane seen talking ahead of EUROS 2024

We are also joined by The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson, who chatted all about Prince William's potential visit to the Euros in Germany for the England vs Spain final, as well as his own time spent visiting the tournament earlier this month.

Matt also chats about Prince William's latest achievements with his charities, and how he is helping to end homelessness. Enjoy!