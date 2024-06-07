A Right Royal Commemoration: King Charles’ D-Day appearance - and wedding day drama

Welcome to the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths have learned everything there is to know about the D-Day memorial events attended by members of the royal family including King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal and the Edinburghs’ - as well as catching up with all of the latest royal news, of course!

The D-Day Memorial in Normandy saw the King and Queen and the Prince of Wales join the likes of President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to pay tribute on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. In the new episode, we discuss the new memorial with retired BBC journalist Nicholas Witchell, whose Normandy Memorial Trust campaign, for which Charles is a patron, established the permanent D-Day Memorial.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast looks at D-Day memorial and more

We’ll also be joined by ITV News’ royal producer Lizzie Robinson to catch up on all of the latest royal news, from her thoughts on whether she thinks that Princess Kate will attend Trooping the Colour, to the Duke of Westminster’s highly anticipated nuptials - and why Prince Harry won’t be attending despite their close friendship.

© Pool King Charles and Camilla on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Of course, it isn’t an episode of the Right Royal Podcast without HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who will also be on hand to chat about the latest royal events, and we catch up with HELLO!’s Laura Benjamin, who sat down with Sarah, Duchess of York, to discuss her health update - and shared what her time was like with the royal.