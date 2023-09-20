A Right Royal Podcast: Royal education, education and education!

Join us as we learn more about the royal family's education, from nursery to university

Welcome back to A Right Royal Podcast! This week, our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are getting an education… on the royal family’s education! Join us as we chat with experts about the royal family’s schooling from nursery to school to university!

Joining us with many hilarious and insightful anecdotes is Princess Diana's former protection officer Ken Wharfe, who worked with the royals ahead of Prince William's first day of nursery at Wetherby. Ken reveals plenty about his days helping out with young William - and how the school needed to be secured on a daily basis, taking part in Sports Day races, and why they once had to take apart a desk over a little bottle of Tipex!

We’re also joined by Melanie Sanderson, managing editor and education consultant at The Good Schools Guide - who has the down low on where the Wales’ youngsters could be going to school next - and why George, Charlotte and Louis have school on a Saturday.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

Chatting all things university, we chatted to Liverpool Echo's content editor and former peer of Princess Eugenie, Sophie McCoid, who recounts her university days with the Princess, tidbits from their course, and how Sarah Ferguson kitted out her daughter's Halls bedroom in their first year!

And of course, our very own expert, HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, will be on hand to chat about royals education - enjoy and class dismissed!