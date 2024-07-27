Is Prince George having King lessons as heir to the throne?

Prince George might have only just turned 11 years old, but the young royal has a big career set ahead of him as the second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William. With such an important role as the head of the monarchy ahead of him, is the youngster learning anything about what will be expected of him as King one day?

LISTEN: Find out more on A Right Royal Podcast's new episode

According to the late Queen's former press secretary and communications officer Ailsa Anderson, this would be unlikely. Chatting on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, she said: "I have absolutely no idea, but I think a lot of it is picked up by osmosis.

"When you're front and center witnessing those events, you'll pick it up. I wonder if my children would be as well-behaved as those children. They are amazing. They're just so well-behaved."

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis at a public event

According to the royal website, Queen Elizabeth II studied constitutional history and law in preparation for her future role as Queen of England and received tuition from her father, King

George VI, as well as from the Vice-Provost of Eton, Henry Marten. She also received education in religion from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

© Fox Photos The Queen received lessons in constitutional history and law

Speaking about George's upbringing, Ailsa continued: "Both of his parents want to protect him and give him as much privacy and downtime as they can, and, in my view, make his upbringing as normal as possible. Both parents do the school run, and they try to keep things as normal as possible.

"You can see [the children are having fun]. I think it's utterly charming."

She revealed that she has seen plenty of affection from the royal family over the years, adding: "They've always been like that. I've seen a softer side behind the scenes, and maybe people are talking about it more.

© Neil Mockford Senior members of the royal family with Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte

"You look at those amazing cinefilms made by Prince Philip, behind the scenes of the children growing up, the barbecues; that made them relatable. There's the formality because they're heads of state that you'll always see, but they're a family, and I think their home videos really displayed that."