A Right Royal Podcast: The truth about the Queen’s reaction to Lilibet’s name

Welcome back to a very special episode of A Right Royal Podcast where we were lucky enough to sit down with the man of the hour, royal expert and journalist Robert Hardman, who has been making headlines with some of the revelations in his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

Listen to the latest episode of the podcast here:

Robert was given an unprecedented amount of access to King Charles over his first year of ruling, and shares many fascinating tales from behind the curtain in his new book - many of which have become huge talking points, including why the late Queen was left unhappy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, and the details surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday

In A Right Royal Podcast, Robert gives plenty of clarity about the hot topics aforementioned, as well as why some of the royals weren’t at the Queen’s bedside when she passed away - and the heartbreaking way that Charles found out that his mother had very sadly died.



© Max Mumby/Indigo The Queen passed away peacefully in her sleep

Join the podcast’s hosts, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, as they dive into the details of the new account alongside HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who shares her own insight into the King’s first year being on the throne.