Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer stuns with rare view of Althorp House ahead of home's closure

Earl Spencer took to Instagram at the weekend, where he shared a new photo of his family home, Althorp House, where both he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up.

The moody shot gave an unexpectedly Gothic appearance to the stately home, as it glowed under the rising sun, while the railings at the front of the house were still in shadow.

Charles captioned the image: "Summer morning at @althorphouse #historichouse #spencerfamily #northamptonshire #statelyhome."

His followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Looks like the setting of a gothic novel!" Other comments included: "Historic is an understatement," and: "Absolutely stunning [red heart emoji]".

The photo comes less than two weeks before the property closes to the public. Every year, the house opens on 1 July and closes on 31 August, which just happen to be the anniversaries of Princess Diana's birth and death.

© Getty Charles with his wife Karen

However, as Charles revealed in an interview earlier this year, that is just a coincidence and wasn't planned. Speaking to model Twiggy on an episode of her podcast Tea With Twiggy, the historian and author said: "With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open.

"It's a strange coincidence actually but we agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

"Is that a coincidence?" Twiggy asked, to which the podcaster responded: "Total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

Charles shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

He also sweetly described his sister as being fun and having "a genius for people", describing how he saw her greeting children and them always being delighted to see her.

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors from around the UK and the world. And while members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

Back in May, Charles sparked a sweet fan reaction when he shared a glimpse inside an exciting project taking place at the sprawling 13,000-acre estate. Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old posted a sun-soaked snapshot of numerous archaeologists preparing to sit down for a rewarding outdoor meal.

The group of archaeologists appeared in high spirits as they gathered around a long trestle table laden with candles and fresh white flowers.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

In his caption, the 9th Earl Spencer penned: "Archaeologists, about to settle down to an end-of-dig feast this evening at Althorp. They've been here for 3 weeks, excavating the Roman villa that stood here from perhaps 100 AD for what looks like several hundred years…"

© Instagram Charles shared a photo of the dig online

He finished by adding: "It's been a privilege to be amongst such fabulous people, and I can't wait for them to return for more discoveries."

The father-of-seven has been custodian of the Spencer ancestral home since the death of his father John back in 1992.