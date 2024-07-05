Charles Spencer shares beautiful photo of new addition to Althorp estate

Charles Spencer took to social media with a beautiful photo from the grounds of his family estate, Althorp House.

The ninth Earl Spencer showed off a brand new animal spotted within the vast countryside surrounding his home. Alongside the image, he penned: "Beautiful newborn Chinese Water Deer, in the Park at @AlthorpHouse yesterday."

The adorable creature was a hit with fans of the author. "How gorgeous, Althorp House is on my bucket list," one fan penned. A second added: "Precious. And just gorgeous."

The estate is home to a whole host of wildlife and domestic animals which Charles delights in sharing, including a Labrador pup, a barn cat called Rudy, peacocks Tim and Jim and two sheep called Minty and Lucky.

© Instagram Charles and Karen also own two fabulous peacocks

Charles currently lives on the estate with his estranged wife, Lady Karen Spencer. The couple are getting a divorce after 13 years together and share their 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Diana.

Sharing the news with the Mail On Sunday last month, Charles explained: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

© Dave M. Benett Charles and Karen married in 2017

Shortly afterwards, Lady Karen penned: "Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

The caption accompanied pictures of a gathering for the summer solstice, symbolically a time for renewal.

Karen is incredibly involved in life at Althorp and dedicates her time to sharing updates from inside the house. She even writes a weekly newsletter dedicated to all the behind-the-scenes moments of the exciting projects within the grounds.

Charles and Karen married in June 2017 at their home estate. The former couple invited their friends and family to celebrate with them, including Charles’ youngest daughter Lady Lara Spencer and Karen’s children Emma and Kate from her first marriage, who took on the important role of bridesmaids.

Charles is also father to Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitkin. Charles is also the father to Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife Caroline Freud.