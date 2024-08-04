The sweet meaning behind Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's baby name

Jordanian royals Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are currently wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of their first child together - a baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein.

News of their baby's arrival was confirmed in an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court which read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

© Queen Rania Queen Rania looked every inch the doting grandmother as she cradled baby Iman

The pair, who wed in a beautiful ceremony back in June 2023, settled on a deeply significant moniker for their little one. Their chosen name, Iman, is an Arabic moniker which means "faith" or "belief".

Beyond this, Iman is hugely significant seeing as it's also the name of Prince Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman bint Abdullah, and the name of King Abdullah's half-sister.

While Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are yet to confirm the significance behind their baby girl's name, it seems likely that they were inspired by the beautiful family name.

© Getty Images Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in 2023

Indeed, Crown Prince Hussein and his younger sister share an incredibly close bond, with Prince Hussein acting as his sister's escort during her wedding to Jameel Alexander Thermiótis in March last year.

Princess Iman bint Hussein is the first grandchild of Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah, 62, and Queen Rania, 53.

© Getty Images Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan share four children together

Whilst the Jordanian royals have rarely spoken about their family life, Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa did express their joy during a recent chat with Al Arabiya. Touching on their expanding brood, Prince Hussein explained how he and his wife were "very excited about the new phase."

"Everything will change with the kids, for sure," he added. "I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Who Are The Jordanian Royals?

Aside from Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Iman bint Abdullah, King Abdullah and Queen Rania are also proud parents to Princess Salma, 23, and Prince Hashem, 19.

Salma graduated with a BA degree in archaeology from the University of Southern California before going on to serve in the military, whilst Prince Hashem serves in the military and is a second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces.