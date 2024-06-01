Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Rajwa of Jordan shows off blossoming baby bump in glowing new royal portraits
Digital Cover royalty

The Jordanian princess married Crown Prince Hussein last year

The Jordanian princess married Crown Prince Hussein last year

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
1 hour ago
Princess Rajwa is pregnant with her first child and on Saturday, the Jordanian royal showed off her blossoming baby bump in new glowing royal portraits.

The 30-year-old princess donned an elegant red gown by fashion brand Alice and Olivia, that boasted billowing sleeves and a key-hole neckline. The vibrant dress also featured immaculate pleats and a cascading skirt.

A photo of Princess Rajwa cradling her baby bump
The princess looked beautiful as she cradled her bump

Rajwa added a pair of statement gold and pearl earrings, perfectly in keeping with the summer ethereal feeling of the beautiful images. 

As for her hair, Rajwa wore her lengthy brown locks down in perfect waves, clipping one piece of hair on either side back, allowing wisps to fall and softly frame her face.

Her subtle makeup look was comprised of charcoal eyeshadow, light brushes of mascara and coral lipstick to match her gown. 

Princess Rajwa was beaming in the royal portraits
Princess Rajwa was beaming in the royal portraits

Princess Rajwa is well underway with preparations for her baby, and in May, she was spotted buying her first baby products in Peak A Boo baby shop located in Amman.

Photos of the royal visits were shared on the shop's official Instagram account, alongside the words: "We were thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein to Peek-a-Boo Store yesterday! It was an honor to have her explore our carefully selected products during this special time!  

View post on Instagram
 

"We wish her a smooth and joyful journey through her pregnancy as she prepares for a new addition to the royal family. Congratulations, Princess Rajwa!"

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

News of Princess Rajwa's pregnancy was first revealed in April when she and her adoring husband  Prince Hussein of Jordan shared a joint statement announcing the news. 

It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

The baby news came just under a year after the royal couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The royal pair got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as 'katb ktab' in the gardens of the Zahran Palace in Amman palace. The nuptials were witnessed by around 140 guests including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

