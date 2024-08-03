Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan welcome first baby - and reveal unique name

Congratulations are in order for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan! The Jordanian royal couple, who married in June 2023, have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein.

Sharing the happy news with the world, the official Instagram account message, translated from Arabic, read: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

Princess Iman is also the name of Crown Prince Hussein's 27-year-old younger sister, who is no doubt delighted at the arrival of her new niece.

Queen Rania took to social media to express her joy, writing: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

Prince Hussein's father King Abdullah also celebrated via a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

© Handout Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein have welcomed their first baby

The official statement announcing Princess Iman's arrival reads: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers.”



Princess Iman is the first grandchild of Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah, 62, and Queen Rania, 53. In honour of his 30th birthday in June, Queen Rania paid a heartfelt tribute to her son and daughter-in-law.

Sharing a radiant picture of the couple, the Jordanian royal said: "Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can't wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!"

What have the Jordanian royals said about becoming parents

During a chat with Al Arabiya in honour of his father's Silver Jubilee, Prince Hussein said he and his wife Rajwa were "very excited about the new phase."

"Everything will change with the kids, for sure," he added. "I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too."

© Aspire : Wedding Photography The royal shared this photo to mark her first wedding anniversary

He also revealed that his mother Queen Rania has been to the shops buying baby items just like any grandmother would. "My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago," he continued.

Pregnancy announcement

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan announced their pregnancy joy back in April. In a statement shared, a spokesperson for the Jordanian royal said: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

Just a few weeks later to mark the princess' 30th birthday, the Jordanian heir to the throne shared the stunning image on Instagram. "May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa," he gushed in the caption.

Soon after, to mark their first wedding anniversary, Princess Rajwa appeared in her first pregnancy photoshoot – and she looked absolutely sensational. This was the first time the world caught a glimpse of her baby bump.

When did Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa get married

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on 1 June 2023 in a splendid ceremony with fellow royal guests the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice in attendance.

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace. Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

The wedding ceremony was witnessed by 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.