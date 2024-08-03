Queen Rania cradles baby granddaughter in heartwarming photos

Queen Rania is clearly already a doting grandmother after her eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa, welcomed their first child.

The heir to the Jordanian throne confirmed the birth of his daughter, Princess Iman, on Saturday, and in new photos she was clearly besotted with the new addition to the family. Rania was seen cradling her granddaughter as she introduced the tot to the other members of the family.

In an image carousel shared on Instagram, Rania's husband, King Abdullah, was also seen meeting his first grandchild, while another featured Rania rocking the baby while still in hospital.

Princess Sasha was also seen holding her niece, who was wrapped up in a white floral baby grow, while Prince Hashem looked lovingly at the new addition to the family.

The sweetest photo that Rania shared first-time dad Hussein cradling his baby girl, and his face was a picture of love and adoration.

In a sweet caption, Rania wrote: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!"

© Handout Hussein and Rajwa have become parents for the first time

Princess Iman's birth was announced on 3 August, with a statement from the Hashemite Palace reading: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.

© NBC Rania is fulfilling the role of doting grandmother

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

© Royal Hashemite Court The new royal shares a name with her aunt

Despite the birth, the line of succession to the Jordanian throne hasn't been changed. The Jordanian royal family operates under agnatic primogeniture rules, meaning that women are excluded from the throne and line of succession.

