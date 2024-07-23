Queen Rania and King Abdullah's four children: everything to know about the next generation of Jordan's royal family

Queen Rania and King Abdullah have been the main faces of the Jordanian royal family since 1999, when Abdullah succeeded his later father, King Hussein, to the throne.

While the monarch and his wife are still regularly seen out on royal engagements, a fresher face has also been making the rounds, that of Crown Prince Hussein, the couple's eldest son. Hussein is just one of four of Abdullah and Rania's children, however due to agnatic primogeniture rules only he and younger brother, Hashem, are in line to the throne.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the younger generation of Jordan's royal family…

Crown Prince Hussein

© Masashi Hara Crown Prince Hussein is the heir to the throne of Jordan

Born on 28 June 1994, Crown Prince Hussein is the eldest child of Abdullah and Rania and is currently his father's heir apparent. Hussein didn't hold the title of heir apparent from his birth, with his uncle, Prince Hamzah taking the role. The royal inherited the role in 2004 after his uncle was stripped of the title, and in 2009 it was made official.

Hussein has been carrying out royal duties since 2010, when he was just 16. His first official engagement saw him representing Abdullah II at the anniversary of the Arab Revolt. Hussein has since carried out numerous official engagements and has acted as regent during times that his father has been out of the country.

Outside of his royal duties, the prince heads the Crown Prince Foundation, which oversees universities and scientific and humanitarian work. The royal also serves in the military, holding the rank of Major, and when he was just 20, he chaired a UN Security Council meeting.

In August 2022, Hussein proposed to Rajwa Al Sair, a Saudi Arabian architect, after meeting her through a mutual friend. The couple enjoyed an extravagant wedding on 1 June 2023, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice in attendance. The duo are currently expecting their first child.

Princess Iman

© Handout Iman married tech investor Jameel

Born on 27 September 1996, Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, however, she is not placed in the line of succession due to agnatic primogeniture rules which govern the line of succession to the Jordanian throne.

As such, Iman has been able to live a relatively normal life, with the royal obtaining a degree in strategic design and management from the Parsons School of Design, which is located in New York City.

Iman walked down the aisle with businessman Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on 12 March 2023. The Venezuelan-born businessman is the co-founder of tech investment firm Outbound Ventures.

Princess Salma

© Handout Salma now serves in the military

Born on 26 September 2000, Princess Salma is the younger daughter of Abdullah and Rania. Like her older sister, Salma is excluded from the line of succession and she similarly pursued an American education, graduating with a BA degree in archaeology from the University of Southern California.

Salma still has a kinship with her homeland and currently serves in the military in the role of first lieutenant. The royal made history in 2020 when she became the first female jet pilot in the country's military.

The royal has also joined her father on state visits to France and in 2021, she inaugurated the Military Women's Training Centre on behalf of her father.

Prince Hashem

© Carlos Alvarez Prince Hashem is the youngest of Abdullah and Ranis's children

Born on 30 January 2005, Prince Hashem is the youngest of King Abdullah and Queen Rania's children and is second in line to the throne, behind his older brother.

Like other members of his family, Hashem serves in the military and is a second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces. The young royal has joined his father on international trips to Egypt, Bahrain and Spain and has also acted as a regent in his father's absence, including when Abdullah was in Italy last month.

