Meghan Markle reveals she hasn't 'really scraped the surface' as she alludes to ongoing online abuse

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about online bullying. Speaking to Jane Pauley in a segment on CBS News Sunday Morning, Meghan noted that she hadn't "really scraped the surface" on her personal experience, despite sharing some details of the abuse she had received in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the newly aired interview, Meghan was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, to promote the Parents' Network – a community largely comprised of parents who have either directly or indirectly lost a child as a result of exposure to online social media. The initiative has been launched by the couple's charitable organization, The Archewell Foundation.

In an emotional moment, Jane noted that Meghan shared a connection with the organization's parents, as a result of her own experiences with suicidal ideation. After the broadcaster explained that she was "dancing around the topic" to avoid making Meghan uncomfortable, the mom-of-two opened up.

© Samir Hussein Meghan Markle noted that she would never want anyone to feel the way she felt

"I understand why you are, though – I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are, because there is a through-line, I think," Meghan said.

"And when you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey (certainly part of mine) is being able to be really open about it. And you know, I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.

Meghan initially spoke about her mental health during an interview with Oprah Winfrey

"So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything's okay, then that's worth it," Meghan explained. "I'll take a hit for that."

Back in 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she'd previously had suicidal thoughts. "Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it," Meghan shared with Oprah. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Meghan explained that the relentless, negative media coverage of her meant she felt extreme distress, but she went on to confide in her husband, Harry and then reached out for help from a professional.

© Getty Meghan and Harry's organization, The Archewell Foundation, has launched the Parents' Network

Harry himself has also spoken about Meghan's mental health during this time, noting that he was "ashamed" of the way that he responded after she confided in him just hours before visiting the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event.

While appearing on the mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah for Apple TV, Harry said: "I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it… When my wife and I were in those chairs gripping each other's hand the moment the lights go down, Meghan starts crying, I'm feeling sorry for her but I'm also really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation.

© Pool Meghan continues to encourage any experiencing issues with their mental health to seek outside help

"I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because to be honest with you like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need."

Having worked with a trusted therapist, Meghan has continued to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to seek outside help.

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you're worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.