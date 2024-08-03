Meghan Markle's Pilates studio hit by vandals in terrifying moment

Meghan Markle is a devoted fan of Pilates, crediting the activity with her lean physique, so she was likely devastated when her favourite boutique studio was vandalised on Friday.

Pilates Platinum is owned by Meghan's best friend, Heather Dorak, and on Friday, Heather took to Instagram to share that her studio has been the target of an attack.

In an upsetting clip, Heather panned around her studio, showing the floor-to-ceiling glass window had been smashed.

© Instagram Meghan Markle's favourite Pilates studio was attacked

"Thankfully everyone is safe but these moments are so challenging for a business owner," Heather wrote. Of the vandal, Heather continued: "This person is just going from business to business throwing rocks through storefronts."

We have no doubt Meghan will have reached out to offer her support to Heather – the pair have been close since 2006, celebrating July 4th together as well as hitting the slopes on a ski holiday earlier this year, and hiking in the California Hills.

Pilates Platinum

Pilates Platinum is likely what brought Meghan and Heather together, as they met in Heather's studio, which sees attendees work out on Megaformer Pilates machine, which has a moving platform and springs for resistance.

© Photo: Instagram Meghan and Heather love Pilates

Speaking about Megaformer Pilates, the Duchess previously said: "[It's] hands down the best thing you could do for your body.

She continued: "Your body changes immediately…give it two classes and you will see a difference."

Heather owns six Platinum Pilates studios; two in Texas and four in California, and while the studios looks lowkey, they do have some unusual rules for attendees.

Inside the Pilates Platinum studio

They say wearing jewellery is "not a good idea" which seems sensible when you're contorting yourself like a pretzel, but another rule states: "No strong perfumes as some students are allergic" – that's a new one to us!

Meghan is known to wear all of her golden jewellery, no matter what she's doing, even rocking the full collection while hiking, so we wonder if Heather bends the rules for her bestie?