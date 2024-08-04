Prince Harry and Meghan talk difficult thoughts, 'joyful' kids, more in first joint interview in three years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for their first joint interview in three years, following their 2021 conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will talk with anchor Jane Pauley about the Archewell Foundation's new initiative, The Parents' Network, and parenting their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Here are some of the biggest talking points from the interview, and watch below as the couple share a sweet description of their "amazing" two children...

The Parents' Network

The interview served as the launching point for the Duke and Duchess' new initiative, The Parents' Network. It is now available for parents in the US, UK, and Canada to join after a two-year pilot program.

James Holt, Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, shared in a statement upon launch: "We believe in the transformative power of community, and that is why we have created this network — to connect those who face these challenges and offer mutual support."

Protecting Their Children

Harry spoke about the need to protect children from online harm and bullying, something that the interview highlighted the couple had faced as well, and the Prince emphasized that it could happen to any parent.

"We always talk about in the olden days if your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to; at least they were safe, right?" he explained. " And now, they could be in the next-door room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes. And before you know it, within 24 hours, they could be taking their life."

© CBS The Duke and Duchess gave their first interview in three years following their revelatory conversation with Oprah

Meghan's Dark Thoughts

In a somber and touching moment, Jane asks Meghan about telling Oprah back in 2021 that she herself dealt with suicidal thoughts, and pointed out how she lovingly touched her husband's hand as he gazed at her in support.

While shaken, Meghan shared that she was glad to be that voice for someone if it was of help. "I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.

© Getty Images Meghan also candidly spoke about experiencing suicidal thoughts

"So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything's okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

'Amazing' and 'Joyful' Archie and Lilibet

A few times through their interview, the parents sweetly referenced their two children, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet. At first, Meghan said: "Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

© Getty Images "Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

She later spoke about her children while imploring parents to put themselves in the shoes of those who have lost their own. "My son, or my daughter who comes home, who are joyful, who I love..."

"And one day, right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that was completely out of our control? And if you look at it through the lens as a parent, there is no way to see that any other way than to try to find a solution."