Prince William and Kate Middleton's looks of love in Paris - best photos
couple posing in front of eiffel tower© Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales' looks of love in Paris - best photos

The royal couple visited the 'City of Lights' back in 2017

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing! Whilst the city has been transformed into a vibrant hub of sporting activity, it's best known for being one of the most romantic cities on Earth.

Its striking architecture, immaculate gardens, flea markets and twinkling Eiffel Tower all point towards romance and serve to solidify the city's two nicknames: 'The City of Lights' and 'The City of Love.'

As the world's best athletes continue to deliver sparkling performances, join us at HELLO! as we reminisce about some of Prince William and Princess Kate's most romantic moments in the charming French capital. Discover their looks of love below…

couple staring at each other© Getty Images

Eiffel for you

In 2017, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook a two-day visit to Paris. 

During their trip, the loved-up pair attended a "Les Voisins in Action" event which saw them travel to the 7th arrondissement - the home of the beloved Eiffel Tower. 

Posing in front of the wrought iron structure, William and Kate looked smitten as they gazed into one another's eyes. Swoon.

couple walking down steps© Getty Images

Two-stepping together

William and Kate were perfectly in sync as they exited the Élysée Palace following a meeting with former French President, Francois Hollande. 

Kate's striking look of love was unmistakable as she proudly made her way down a set of stairs wearing a bottle green peacoat by Catherine Walker.

couple clapping at rugby match© Getty Images

Try-mendous love

It was a joyous moment for the pair as they took to the stalls of the Stade de France to witness France and Wales battle it out in the RBS Six Nations. 

William and Kate, who are both avid sports fans, appeared to relish their outing and seemingly couldn't take their eyes off one another as they cheered from the sidelines.

couple looking through large clock in museum© Getty Images

The picture of love

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked every inch the picture of love during their visit to the Musée d'Orsay. Housed in the former Gare d'Orsay, a railway station constructed between 1898 and 1900, the museum boasts a unique structure and design complete with a giant clock overlooking the Seine.

At one point during their visit, the royal couple resembled protagonists in a rom-com as they paused to glance through the clock. Thankfully, their fleeting moment was perfectly captured on camera. 

