The Prince and Princess of Wales' looks of love in Paris - best photos

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing! Whilst the city has been transformed into a vibrant hub of sporting activity, it's best known for being one of the most romantic cities on Earth.

Its striking architecture, immaculate gardens, flea markets and twinkling Eiffel Tower all point towards romance and serve to solidify the city's two nicknames: 'The City of Lights' and 'The City of Love.'

As the world's best athletes continue to deliver sparkling performances, join us at HELLO! as we reminisce about some of Prince William and Princess Kate's most romantic moments in the charming French capital. Discover their looks of love below…

1/ 4 © Getty Images Eiffel for you In 2017, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook a two-day visit to Paris. During their trip, the loved-up pair attended a "Les Voisins in Action" event which saw them travel to the 7th arrondissement - the home of the beloved Eiffel Tower. Posing in front of the wrought iron structure, William and Kate looked smitten as they gazed into one another's eyes. Swoon.



2/ 4 © Getty Images Two-stepping together William and Kate were perfectly in sync as they exited the Élysée Palace following a meeting with former French President, Francois Hollande. Kate's striking look of love was unmistakable as she proudly made her way down a set of stairs wearing a bottle green peacoat by Catherine Walker.



3/ 4 © Getty Images Try-mendous love It was a joyous moment for the pair as they took to the stalls of the Stade de France to witness France and Wales battle it out in the RBS Six Nations. William and Kate, who are both avid sports fans, appeared to relish their outing and seemingly couldn't take their eyes off one another as they cheered from the sidelines.

