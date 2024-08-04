Princess Kate's summer plans with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed?

The Princess of Wales' absence from the spotlight can be sorely felt by royal fans across the world as she takes time away from official duties to continue her preventative cancer treatment.

The wife of Prince William has only been seen in public twice since her heartbreaking announcement revealing she had cancer was shared in February; once at the Trooping the Colour parade in June and then at the Wimbledon Championships in July.

While the mother-of-three has expressed her wishes to return to royal duties "as soon as I am able," she now has a long summer to enjoy with her husband and children before she needs to worry about returning to work.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Looking well: The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon in July

It was previously unknown what the Wales family would do during their holidays. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been known to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis abroad for the summer, with St Barths, Mustique and the Isles of Scilly among their favourite holiday destinations.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kate and William's favourite holiday destinations

Later in the summer, William and Kate have traditionally joined other members of the royal family at Balmoral, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence, which has since been inherited by King Charles.

According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, the Princess of Wales will be joining her husband and three children in Balmoral this summer, as per tradition.

The royals have always spent their summer at the Scottish residence

The mother-of-three will make the 502 mile journey from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Balmoral Castle, where the King is set to host his family for the second time during his reign.

Balmoral is the perfect place for the Princess of Wales to switch off

The idyllic residence in the Scottish Highlands is a total haven for the royal children. Prince William and Prince Harry spent every summer there during their childhood, as did Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who have since taken their own children up to Scotland to share the magic of Balmoral.

© Getty The Wales family will no doubt enjoy the private outdoor space at Balmoral to spend family time

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and sunshine galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral Castle for the final instalment of summer before royal duties and school resumes in September.

© Getty Charles and Harry at Balmoral

In May 2021, as he addressed the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Prince spoke about his love for Scotland, where he met his future wife Kate at the University of St Andrews.

William said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

© Julian Parker Prince William spent summers with his mother at Balmoral before she died

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."