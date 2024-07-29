Prince William and Princess Kate break silence on summer holiday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the Team GB athletes who have won gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

While Prince William and Kate are not at the Games in person, they took to X to share their joy.

In a message on the social platform on Monday, the couple wrote: "Huge congratulations to the equestrian eventing team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning @TeamGB’s first gold medals! Here's to more success ahead!"

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen landed Great Britain's first gold medal in the eventing team final just hours before Pidcock secured himself first place in the men's cross-country mountain biking.

The Princess Royal, a former Olympic equestrian, 73, presented the gold medals to the eventing team at the Chateau de Versailles.

© Getty Princess Anne presented the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

The King's sister also appeared at the Men's 100m breaststroke final on Sunday night, where she handed the silver medal to Adam Peaty.

© Getty Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty

Other medallists include Tom Daley and Noah Williams, who sealed silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, cyclist Anna Henderson who claimed silver in the women's individual time trial, and bronze for divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen as well as canoeist Kimberly Woods and equestrian Laura Collett.

Summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying the school summer holidays with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

© Getty Kate attended the final with daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa

Kate has not officially returned to public duties amid her ongoing cancer treatment, but she made appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men's final.

Meanwhile, Prince William was last seen publicly at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on 14 July.

© Getty George and William showed raw emotion at the final

He was joined by Prince George to see England play against Spain, but there was heartache for the royal father and son, and the nation, as the Three Lions lost 2-1.

