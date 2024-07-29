Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence on summer holiday - details
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
William and Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate break silence on summer holiday

 The Prince and Princess of Wales are passionate sports fans

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the Team GB athletes who have won gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

While Prince William and Kate are not at the Games in person, they took to X to share their joy.

In a message on the social platform on Monday, the couple wrote: "Huge congratulations to the equestrian eventing team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning @TeamGB’s first gold medals! Here's to more success ahead!"

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen landed Great Britain's first gold medal in the eventing team final just hours before Pidcock secured himself first place in the men's cross-country mountain biking.

The Princess Royal, a former Olympic equestrian, 73, presented the gold medals to the eventing team at the Chateau de Versailles.

Princess Anne presented the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain© Getty
Princess Anne presented the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

The King's sister also appeared at the Men's 100m breaststroke final on Sunday night, where she handed the silver medal to Adam Peaty.

Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty© Getty
Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty

Other medallists include Tom Daley and Noah Williams, who sealed silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, cyclist Anna Henderson who claimed silver in the women's individual time trial, and bronze for divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen as well as canoeist Kimberly Woods and equestrian Laura Collett.

Summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying the school summer holidays with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

princess kate receives standing ovation at wimbledon© Getty
Kate attended the final with daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa

Kate has not officially returned to public duties amid her ongoing cancer treatment, but she made appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men's final.

Meanwhile, Prince William was last seen publicly at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on 14 July. 

Prince George and Prince William in the stands at Euro 2024 final© Getty
George and William showed raw emotion at the final

He was joined by Prince George to see England play against Spain, but there was heartache for the royal father and son, and the nation, as the Three Lions lost 2-1.

LISTEN: Money and the monarchy

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More