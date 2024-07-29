Princess Kate and Prince William choose their summer holiday destinations just like us

Over the years, the Wales family has holidayed in some fabulous locations, including the Isles of Scilly, Balmoral and the Caribbean island of Mustique – and while these three destinations are all incredibly different, they do have something in common, and it's likely why they're beloved by Prince William and Princess Kate.

The Wales parents are both huge lovers of the outdoors, and this certainly factors into their destinations of choice. While a lie-down holiday somewhere exotic such as The Maldives might be appealing to many, Prince William and Princess Kate love to stay active on holiday, especially with walking, hence their choices of location.

Prince William's walks

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate haved a joint love of hiking

Prince William spoke of his love of a stroll in 2021, writing on Instagram: "My whole family has a passion for walking – whether it's my grandmother still taking her corgis out at 95; my father embarking on lengthy rambles over the summer in Scotland; or my own children making their first appearance at our annual walk to church on Christmas morning at Sandringham."

Princess Kate confirmed that she is relying on outdoor time and walks during her preventive chemotherapy, sharing a message that read: "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

Walking in Balmoral

The Balmoral estate is known to be heaven for walking, with King Charles fond of traversing the hills on the property's ground – Queen Camilla even had a fall while hiking there in 2010.

© Getty King Charles hiking in Balmoral with Princes Harry and William

The Queen Consort, who was 62 at the time, "took a tumble" while on her annual Easter break with her husband, with the couple's official spokesman explaining the Queen Consort would be in plaster for at least six weeks.

Walking in Mustique

While rather different from the Scottish Highlands, the Caribbean island of Mustique, where the Wales family spent Prince George's sixth birthday, is a paradise of walks. The island's website claims: "The hiking trails on Mustique are wonderfully varied. Every route will help you discover the extraordinary bio-diversity of the island," – sounds perfect for the walking Wales'.

Hiking on the Isles of Scilly

Cornwall boasts some of the UK's best walks, and the Scilly Isles, off the Cornish coast, promises brilliant hikes too, with the area's official website writing: "The Isles of Scilly is an archipelago made for walking. Unspoilt, untouched and truly peaceful, you can enjoy the spectacular coastal paths, nature trails, fields of flowers and top-to-toe island walks year-round."

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Princess Kate on the Isles of Scilly

We hope Princess Kate, Prince William and the kids are having a great time, wherever they're walking!