Prince Harry adorably kisses daughter Lilibet in sweet rare photo
The Duke of Sussex shared the precious fathe-daughter moment with the world 

Harry and Meghan smiling at Invictus Games© Getty
Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Prince Harry, 39, is every inch the doting dad in a rare photograph with his daughter Princess Lilibet where he's seen gently planting a kiss on his daughter's nose.

The photograph popped up on screen during the couple’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries in episode one of the hit show.

The black-and-white photograph shows the sweet father-daughter moment, which was taken when she was a tiny newborn, perhaps even still in the hospital, as she was seen wrapped up in a blanket.

Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana© Netflix
Another glimpse into the first few days of Lilibet’s life revealed her pulling a myriad of faces as she rested on her father’s chest. Watch the adorable video clip...

WATCH: See Princess Lilibet's adorable newborn faces

In the personal video, Meghan could be heard soothing her daughter with a hushed voice, saying: "It's okay. Are you ready to eat? Let's have some milk. Hi Lili."

Lilibet was wearing a tiny white knitted hat and was wrapped in a colourful printed blanket.

Their daughter was welcomed into the world on 4 June 2021, while their son Prince Archie was born on 6 May 2019. One major difference about their births is that Meghan gave birth at Portland Hospital in London the first time around and for Lili's birth she was in stateside in the Santa Barbara hospital.

prince harry archie meghan© Photo: Rex
Archie was born in 2019

The royal couple's Netflix show was a chance for fans to get a really good insight into the beautiful life they've built for themselves in the US. Clips used during the documentary included Prince Archie skipping off to feed their chickens, Princess Lilibet on her father's shoulders and the family enjoying a football match on their vast lawn.

See the best pictures of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry carries Lilibet
The family of four pictured at their former Windsor home
Lilibet learns to walk
lilibet newborn
Lilibet as a newborn baby
Baby Archie on a plan with mum Meghan© Netflix
Baby Archie on a plane with mum Meghan
Prince Harry crawls on all fours with his son Archie in a sweet home video© Netflix
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more children?

With two children already, many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have the royal couple actually said about expanding their gorgeous family?

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Back in July 2019, Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and during the chat the Prince unexpectedly remarked about having two children only. He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation." So it looks like their family is now complete.

