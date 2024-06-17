Prince Harry's special celebration one day after King Charles' birthday parade

The Duke of Sussex quietly celebrated Father's Day, the day after the royals stepped out for the King's birthday parade in London.

Prince Harry resides in Montecito with his wife, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes did not share any new images of Harry with his son and daughter, in line with their stance to allow Archie and Lilibet to grow up as private citizens.

However, Harry and Meghan did share some insight into their family life in California when they released their Netflix docuseries in December 2022, including Lilibet's first steps and Archie enjoying story time with his mother.

In a 2022 interview with Hoda Kotb, Harry was asked what he enjoys most about fatherhood, to which he replied: "All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right?"

He added: "So, I love it. I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad, I've always wanted to have my own kids, and now I've got two little people who I'm responsible for."

The Duke and Duchess became parents in May 2019 with the birth of their son, Archie, followed by Lilibet's arrival in June 2021.

Lili recently celebrated her third birthday with an intimate gathering at the family's Montecito mansion.

Happy Father's Day, Pa

It comes as the royal family shared their own Father's Day tributes on social media with Harry's brother, the Prince of Wales, posting a childhood snap of himself playing in the garden with King Charles.

The image, taken on 12 June 1984, shows a young William laughing as he kicks a ball towards his father, then Prince Charles.

In his caption, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Pa," before signing off with a 'W'.

The Prince of Wales's three children also wished him a happy Father's Day with a personally signed social media post declaring "We love you, Papa".

Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales's picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month.

© The Princess of Wales George, Charlotte and Louis paid tribute to their father on Father's Day

The Royal Family's social media pages also shared footage of Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, sourced from the BFI archive.

"Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day," the royal family's official account said.

Set to piano music, the footage showed several scenes of Philip and Charles together. In one clip Philip lifts baby Charles out of a pram, in another the pair are seen sailing together. Watch below...

Princess Eugenie also shared previously unseen family snaps of Jack Brooksbank with their sons, August, three, and Ernest, one, to mark the national day.

