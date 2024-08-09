Princess Kate's backless lace gown for Olympic red carpet was unmatched

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a fabulous red carpet look.

But with the Paris Olympics in full swing, we can't help but remember a certain teal dress Prince William's wife wore in 2012 ahead of the London Olympics where she dressed to impress.

© Getty Prince William and Kate attended the Our Greatest Team Rises -BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall Kate was seen arriving at the Our Greatest Team Rises BOA Olympic Concert held at the Royal Albert Hall on 11 May where she oozed elegance in a stunning Jenny Packham gown.

© Getty Kate's dress featured intricate lace The breathtaking garment, which was crafted by one of the royal's go-to designers, featured a billowing skirt and a built-in embellished belt.

© Getty Jenny Packham made Kate's fabulous gown The stunning bodice featured lace panelling on the sides and on the V-shaped neckline which also formed the gown's intricate capped sleeves and sheer back.

© Getty Kate wore platformed Jimmy Choos The floaty waist-defining chiffon number was styled with a pair of killer platform heels by Jimmy Choo - an unexpected choice for a royal but bang on-trend in 2012. The metallic shoes complemented her sparkly drop earrings and the then-Duchess of Cambridge also carried a satin teal clutch.

© Getty Her dress was backless Rounding off the mother-of-three's look was the most fabulous hair and makeup combo. Kate rocked a dark brown smokey eye - much like the style worn on her wedding day the year prior. Her brunette locks were styled in the most intricate braided low bun with mountains of volume at the root. Her husband accompanied her in a classic black tie suit.

Kate's 2012 obsession with lace © Getty Bodycon dresses were the height of 2012 fashion Lace was high on Kate's sartorial agenda that year. She wore a navy lacy bodycon dress with platformed heels when she attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on day one of the couple's North American tour.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best looks

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge rocked a nude lace gown to Westminster Hall She wore a similar frock on 5 June when she attended a Diamond Jubilee Luncheon given for the late Queen by The Livery Companies of The City of London. Kate styled the nude long-sleeved number with a matching fascinator with netted detailing.

© Getty Kate took to the red carpet in black lace Her first lace look of the year fell on 8 January when she accompanied Prince William to the UK premiere of War Horse at Odeon Leicester Square. Her sheer black maxi dress was nipped in at the waist and styled with a simple velvet clutch.

A second Olympic gown © Getty Kate opted for a rare cold-shoulder moment The King's daughter-in-law wore a second fabulous gown four years later when she attended SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner to meet charity ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics. DISCOVER: Princess Anne is cool and collected at the Olympic Games The cold-shoulder cobalt number was a perfect styling of royal blue and her bouncy blowdry was on point.