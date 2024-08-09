Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's lace plunging gown was completely unmatched
Kate middleton in teal gown waist up© Getty

Princess Kate's backless lace gown for Olympic red carpet was unmatched

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BOA Olympic Concert in 2012

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a fabulous red carpet look. 

But with the Paris Olympics in full swing, we can't help but remember a certain teal dress Prince William's wife wore in 2012 ahead of the London Olympics where she dressed to impress.

Prince William and Kate on red carpet© Getty
Prince William and Kate attended the Our Greatest Team Rises -BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Kate was seen arriving at the Our Greatest Team Rises BOA Olympic Concert held at the Royal Albert Hall on 11 May where she oozed elegance in a stunning Jenny Packham gown.

Kate in teal dress© Getty
Kate's dress featured intricate lace

The breathtaking garment, which was crafted by one of the royal's go-to designers, featured a billowing skirt and a built-in embellished belt.

Kate shaking man's hand in gown © Getty
Jenny Packham made Kate's fabulous gown

The stunning bodice featured lace panelling on the sides and on the V-shaped neckline which also formed the gown's intricate capped sleeves and sheer back.

Kate middleton exiting car on red carpet© Getty
Kate wore platformed Jimmy Choos

The floaty waist-defining chiffon number was styled with a pair of killer platform heels by Jimmy Choo - an unexpected choice for a royal but bang on-trend in 2012. 

The metallic shoes complemented her sparkly drop earrings and the then-Duchess of Cambridge also carried a satin teal clutch. 

kate middleton's backless lace dress© Getty
Her dress was backless

Rounding off the mother-of-three's look was the most fabulous hair and makeup combo. Kate rocked a dark brown smokey eye - much like the style worn on her wedding day the year prior. 

Her brunette locks were styled in the most intricate braided low bun with mountains of volume at the root. Her husband accompanied her in a classic black tie suit. 

Kate's 2012 obsession with lace

Catherine and Prince William walking down steps © Getty
Bodycon dresses were the height of 2012 fashion

Lace was high on Kate's sartorial agenda that year. She wore a navy lacy bodycon dress with platformed heels when she attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on day one of the couple's North American tour.

kate in nude lace gown laughing with william© Getty
The then-Duchess of Cambridge rocked a nude lace gown to Westminster Hall

She wore a similar frock on 5 June when she attended a Diamond Jubilee Luncheon given for the late Queen by The Livery Companies of The City of London. Kate styled the nude long-sleeved number with a matching fascinator with netted detailing.

Kate on red carpet in black lace dress with william© Getty
Kate took to the red carpet in black lace

Her first lace look of the year fell on 8 January when she accompanied Prince William to the UK premiere of War Horse at Odeon Leicester Square. 

Her sheer black maxi dress was nipped in at the waist and styled with a simple velvet clutch.

A second Olympic gown

Kate middleton in blue cold-shoulder dress© Getty
Kate opted for a rare cold-shoulder moment

The King's daughter-in-law wore a second fabulous gown four years later when she attended SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner to meet charity ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics.

The cold-shoulder cobalt number was a perfect styling of royal blue and her bouncy blowdry was on point.

