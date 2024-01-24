King Charles' home prepares for visitors amid snow following royal break with tradition

King Charles broke with royal tradition earlier this month when he and Queen Camilla headed to Balmoral after Christmas rather than staying at the family's Sandringham residence as monarchs typically do.

He has since headed back to Norfolk, however, suggesting that he is likely to undergo his prostate surgery in England rather than Scotland.

His Scottish estate, Balmoral, meanwhile, is preparing to welcome visitors over the next few days, with a stunning photo from its official Instagram account showing the castle grounds lightly dusted by snow.

The accompanying caption read: "Escape the noise this weekend with a visit to Balmoral – open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. "Breathe in the fresh air, soak in the scenery and keep warm with a hot drink from our mews café!"

There was some disappointing news for potential visitors, though, as the caption went on: "There is no admission fee or requirement to book tickets during this period but please be aware there will be no audio tours, mobility scooters or access to the ballroom.

"The castle grounds, café and gift shop will be open 10am to 4pm. Paid parking is available in the car parks, located next to the A93 at Crathie. For full details of our January and February opening schedule please visit our website."

Last weekend, the royal couple kept a low profile but the previous Sunday, they were photographed heading to church at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral. It was clearly chilly and the monarch and his wife needed to wrap up warm for their outing, as a light smattering of snow could be seen on the ground ahead of their car, which was driven by the King.

© Getty The royals heading to a church service near Balmoral earlier this month

The pair appeared to be in good spirits despite the cold, however, as they chatted and smiled in the photos. Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, always stayed at Sandringham from just before Christmas until early February, when she marked the anniversary of her father's death.

It was initially believed that the royal couple would spend several weeks in their Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate, which is one of their favourite residences.

© Getty The royal couple spent their first wedding anniversary at the Balmoral estate

However, last week, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing that the King would be undergoing a surgical procedure for an enlarged prostate and shortly afterwards, he left Scotland.

In light of the King's forthcoming surgery, his planned engagements at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, which were to include a dinner and meetings related to his King's Foundation charity, have been postponed.

© Getty The King returned to Sandringham ahead of his operation

It is understood that Charles was keen to share his diagnosis, in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice, a move praised by men's health charities.

As Camilla visited an art gallery in Aberdeen last Thursday, she said her husband was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work".

© Getty Queen Camilla reassured royal watchers about the King's health

Buckingham Palace's announcement about Charles' upcoming hospital procedure came just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales is recuperating at The London Clinic following abdominal surgery.

