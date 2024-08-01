Why 'grounded' Mike Tindall is exactly wife Zara's type

Following in the footsteps of her no-nonsense mother Princess Anne, Zara Tindall has carved out a reputation for being one of the most down-to-earth, relatable royals.

It's these qualities that drew her to her husband Mike Tindall, who had "lived in the real world" and was nothing like a traditional Etonion, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.

© Getty Paul Burrel said the down to earth couple are well suited

Paul worked as Queen Elizabeth II's personal footman from age 19, before joining King Charles and his late ex-wife Princess Diana at Highgrove House as a butler from 1987 until the royal's death in 1997.

Throughout his time working with the royals, Paul developed a keen understanding of their relationships behind closed doors – and his opinion is that Charles' niece Zara has found a partner that is exactly her type in "grounded" England rugby player Mike.

"Mike Tindall has done incredibly well to step over that line into a royal world and yet keep one foot in the real world," began Paul on behalf of Slingo.

© Getty The former royal butler described Mike as "grounded" and a "nice guy"

"He must have a very balanced mind to cope with both entities because as we know, those incoming into the family have suffered in the past, and they've not always done well. But Mike, coming from a sports background, has done incredibly well, he must just be a very nice guy," he mused, adding that he had never met the royal but had observed his demeanour on I'm A Celebrity.

His reference to others not having a smooth tradition into the royal family could allude to the likes of Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about royal power couple Zara & Mike Tindall

"There was no guidance. Unlike what you see in the movies, there's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. That was not offered to me," Meghan claimed in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On marrying into the royal family, she added: "I will say I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the Royal Family. It wasn't something that was part of conversation at home, it wasn't something that we followed."

Darren went on to sing Mike's praises, describing him as a "great asset" and the "way forward" for the royal family.

© Getty The pair have a shared passion for sport

"He seemed to be a very grounded, down-to-earth guy, but then that would be the guy that Zara will go for. She wouldn't go for an old Etonian, she'd want somebody who lived in the real world. Mike brings his realness to that equation and he's a great asset to Zara and his family. They're very happy. They just call it as it is, and I think that's the way forward," the former butler said.

Meeting the royals

© Carl De Souza Zara and Mike met in Sydney in 2003

Mike met Zara at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. They had a "boozy" first date and as their relationship became more serious, he was gradually introduced to his future wife Zara's family.

"We'd go on a Friday night to watch the match and stop over at Zara's," he told the Sunday Times Magazine.

"Sometimes we'd all go out for lunch with Zara's mum on Sunday before we went home. We spent quite a bit of time with her dad too. Prince Harry would often be round watching the rugby, so, slowly and quietly, we got to meet them all – and that's how it went on for quite a few years."

The two sets of parents also had a very smooth meeting. "Mum and Dad met Princess Anne early on," he added. "And it was incredibly relaxed. Zara was living in a little two-bed flat in Nailsworth, so it wasn't exactly grandiose."

© Getty Mike and Anne had a relaxed first meeting

Paul suggested that Anne must have approved of Zara's then-boyfriend since her blunt attitude means "she'll tell you" if she doesn't like you.

"Anne is the easiest royal to get along with, to be honest with you. She was always no-nonsense when I knew her back in the day. I'm sure she hasn't changed. She calls a spade a spade. If she doesn't like you, she’ll tell you. She doesn't pussyfoot around anyone," said Paul.

Royal wedding

© Getty Images Zara and Mike got married in 2011

Mike and Zara celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on 30 July after tying the knot at Canongate Kirk before celebrating their reception at the late Queen Elizabeth's Scottish residence the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Zara looked radiant in a tulle wedding dress designed by Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother’s favourite couturiers.

She borrowed Princess Andrew's Meander Tiara from her mother, Princess Anne and finished off her look with Jimmy Choo heels which concealed her 'something blue' navy pedicure.

PHOTOS: Loved-up Olympic couples: Laura and Jason Kenny, Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur & more