Zara Tindall rocks skinny trousers for super rare appearance with young son Lucas

Zara Tindall is such a doting mum but she isn't often pictured with her children, so royal fans will no doubt have been delighted to see the Olympic equestrian with her son Lucas on Sunday.

Making an appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials, Princess Anne's daughter could be seen holding her three-year-old as she wore a white shirt and dark jacket with skinny trousers and her riding hat.

In one sweet photo, Zara could be seen cuddling her young son, while in another she appeared bemused as he stuck out his tongue.

Her husband, retired rugby player Mike, also carried Lucas in another cute family photo, while the couple's daughters wore complementary summery outfits for another snap, with Mia, ten, wearing a white T-shirt and denim shorts with a pale blue baseball cap and Lena, five, pairing her matching cap with a floral dress.

The mother-of-three wasn't the only royal to make an appearance on Sunday.

© James Whatling Zara is such an affectionate mum

Queen Camilla was also at the annual event and could be seen in a stylish blue summer dress, as she sweetly presented ten-year-old Rhea Salt from Beaufort Pony Club with a stuffed pony and also posed for a photo with British equestrian and former winner of Badminton Lucinda Green.

Zara and Mike's busy family life

During a candid chat with Di Stewart on IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast, which discusses all things golf, sports fan Zara opened up about her hectic schedule and how she manages her non-stop itinerary whilst being a mum.

© James Whatling Mike was also pictured with the couple's son

She said: "I think there's a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don't think it's just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is] trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it."

© James Whatling Lucas was in high spirits at the event

The royal birth tradition Zara brought back

Zara and Mike's youngest child's birth was quite a dramatic occasion, as Lucas was born on the bathroom floor of the family's Gatcombe Park house in March 2021.

That meant Zara was the first royal woman in over 50 years to welcome a child at home rather than in hospital. The last regal mum to do so before her was the late Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, who gave birth to her daughter, Lady Sarah, at home in Kensington Palace in 1964.

© James Whatling Mia and Lena Tindall enjoyed the day out with their family

Queen Elizabeth II also had her four children at home in Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

Describing his son's super speedy birth on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y, proud father Mike summarised: "Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor…"

© James Whatling Mia has fun with her siblings and parents

Zara and Mike's time out

On Friday, the couple enjoyed some much-deserved down time.

Zara, 42, let her hair down after a day's competition as she attended the Fairfax and Favor Black Eye Gin reception alongside her husband, rocking casual chic in an oversized denim shirt by ba&sh and skinny jeans.