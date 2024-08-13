Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose chief of staff after three months

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's chief of staff has stepped down after three months.



Josh Kettler, who previously worked as chief of staff at communication platform Cognixion, took on the role back in May ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour to Nigeria.

© Getty Images The couple have lost another member of their team

Josh joined Prince Harry at St Paul's Cathedral back in May for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Also present at the service were Prince Harry's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, and Harry's cousins George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

© Getty Images Josh Kettler attended the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral in May

This isn't the first time senior members of staff have stepped down from their roles with the Duke and Duchess. In 2023, Archewell bid farewell to producer Ben Browning and Fara Taylor who headed up the marketing for their Netflix docuseries and Meghan's Spotify podcast.

Meanwhile, in January this year, the pair said goodbye to Bennett Levine – Archewell Production's manager. Bennett was originally welcomed to the team as coordinator for the business in 2021. He was then promoted to be the manager of Archewell in 2022.

Josh's departure comes as Prince Harry and Meghan gear up for their upcoming tour of Colombia which kicks off later this week.

It will be their second joint international tour since stepping down as senior royals and relocating across the pond.

During their tour, they are due to visit the Colombian capital, Bogotá, in addition to Cartagena and Cali.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Their trip was confirmed earlier this month by Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez who said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

© Getty Images The couple are gearing up for their tour of Colombia

He continued: "Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November. The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment."

While Harry and Meghan have kept a relatively low profile since relocating to Montecito, California, they recently sat down for an interview with CBS anchor, Jane Pauley.

During their chat, which saw them launch their new initiative, The Parents' Network, Prince Harry and Meghan briefly spoke about their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The former Suits actress shared: "Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them."