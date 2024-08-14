Skip to main contentSkip to footer
18 photos of Spanish Princesses Leonor and Infanta Sofia throughout the years
Infanta Sofia walking with a waving Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia© Carlos Alvarez

18 photos of Spanish Princesses Leonor and Infanta Sofia throughout the years

The Spanish princesses have two different destinies

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are the next generation of the Spanish royal family, with Leonor destined for the throne while Sofia will support her older sister much as how Princess Margaret supported the late Queen.

The duo are known for their strong family bonds and their endless glamour, which should be no surprise given that former TV presenter Queen Letizia is their mother!

Scroll down to see the Spanish princesses throughout their lives…

1/17

A baby swaddled in a white blanket© Carlos Alvarez

Leonor is born – 2005

Leonor was welcomed into the world by the then Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia on 31 October 2005. Although Letizia introduced her daughter to the world on the same day, they remained in hospital for a week before she and the tot returned home.

2/17

Princess Leonor getting chistened - Queen Letizia holds her while Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos look on© Pool

Leonor's christening – 2006

The young royal was christened two months after she was born. The service was attended by her parents, and grandparents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

3/17

Queen Sofia holding a young Princess Leonor with Queen Letizia in the background© Lalo Yasky

Family holidays – 2006

Leonor was taken on engagements very early in her life, including to Madrid and Easter Mass. However, she was also able to enjoy family holidays. Here, Leonor is held by her grandmother during a break in the Puerto Portals marina.

4/17

Queen Letizia carrying a baby Infanta Sofia while King Felipe holds a young Princess Leonor© Lalo Yasky

Infanta Sofia is welcomed into the world – 2007

Leonor became a big sister to Infanta Sofia on 29 April 2007. As you can see, Leonor immediately took interest in her big sister duties as she tried to embrace her younger sister.

5/17

Princess Leonor in a white shirt and blue shorts carrying a small suitcase© Carlos Alvarez

Leonor's first day of school – 2007

Five months after the birth of Infanta Sofia, it was a big day for Leonor as the young royal started attending school. The youngster was enrolled in Cuartel del Pardo in Madrid.

6/17

A young Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in young dresses© Carlos Alvarez

Royal twins – 2009

In 2009, the young royals were brought by their parents to watch pop singer Jaume Angladas. The two youngsters twinned with their outfits, styling out a pair of pretty white dresses.


7/17

King Felipe in a black turtleneck with Queen Letizia holding a young Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia© Handout

Merry Christmas! – 2009

The two young princesses took centre stage in the Spanish royal family's 2009 Christmas card. Posing with their parents, Felipe and Letizia, the two princesses looked seasonally festive in blue and white dresses.

8/17

A young Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in Spanish football kits© Carlos Alvarez

Football stars – 2010

In 2010, Spain brought home the World Cup for the first time. The winning team was greeted by the royals, however, young Leonor and Sofia don't appear to be too fussed, even if they were dressed in the team's kit! 

9/17

A young Princess Leonor holding Infanta Sofia's hand© Fotonoticias

New school – 2010

Sofia was joined by her older sister when the pair started attending the Santa Maria de los Rosales School in 2010. Leonor made sure her sister wasn't too nervous, gripping her hand.

10/17

Queen Letizia reclining on a sofa with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia© Handout

Family moments – 2012

When Queen Letizia celebrated her 40th birthday in 2012, the family had a photoshoot in their impressive home. One of the sweetest photos featured the mum-of-two curled up on an outside sofa while her two young girls cuddled into her.

11/17

King Felipe and Queen Letizia standing behund a young Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia© Europa Press Entertainment

King Felipe's coronation – 2014

In 2014, it was a big moment for the family as King Felipe ascended to the throne following the abdication of King Juan Carlos. The two young girls supported their father on the big day, remaining well-behaved amid all the pomp and pageantry.

12/17

King Felipe, Infanta Sofia, Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia in a row© Fotonoticias

Sofia's communion – 2017

Infanta Sofia had a special moment in 2017 as she marked her first-ever communion. While her sister wore a blue dress, Sofia was at her formal best in her school uniform.

13/17

King Felipe kissing Princess Leonor on the cheek© Carlos R. Alvarez

Order of the Golden Fleece – 2018

Just a day before her tenth birthday, Leonor's father, Felipe, bestowed upon her a grand title of Spain: The Order of the Golden Fleece.

14/17

Infanta Sofia standing with King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor - all wear blue facemasks© Borja B. Hojas

Mass like no other – 2020

The young royals always join their family to mark Easter Mass, however, in 2020 the event was incredibly different due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

15/17

Princess Leonor in a green jacket, striped shirt and denim jeans walking between stone buildings© Handout

Leonor's college – 2021

When it came to her education, Leonor's final years took her away from her family as she studied at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The youngster seemed to take it in her stride, strutting through the grounds in a pair of skinny jeans.

16/17

Princess Leonor in military uniform© Handout

Military service – 2023

After completing her formal education, Princess Leonor followed in her father's footsteps by starting her military service.

17/17

Princess Leonor in a white outfit© Carlos Alvarez

Officially the heir – 2023

When Leonor reached her 18th birthday and became an adult, the royal swore an oath ahead of a joint session of the Spanish parliament. After completing the ceremony, Leonor officially became the heir to the Spanish throne.

