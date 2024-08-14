18 photos of Spanish Princesses Leonor and Infanta Sofia throughout the years

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are the next generation of the Spanish royal family, with Leonor destined for the throne while Sofia will support her older sister much as how Princess Margaret supported the late Queen.

The duo are known for their strong family bonds and their endless glamour, which should be no surprise given that former TV presenter Queen Letizia is their mother!

Scroll down to see the Spanish princesses throughout their lives…

1/ 17 © Carlos Alvarez Leonor is born – 2005 Leonor was welcomed into the world by the then Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia on 31 October 2005. Although Letizia introduced her daughter to the world on the same day, they remained in hospital for a week before she and the tot returned home.



2/ 17 © Pool Leonor's christening – 2006 The young royal was christened two months after she was born. The service was attended by her parents, and grandparents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.



3/ 17 © Lalo Yasky Family holidays – 2006 Leonor was taken on engagements very early in her life, including to Madrid and Easter Mass. However, she was also able to enjoy family holidays. Here, Leonor is held by her grandmother during a break in the Puerto Portals marina.



4/ 17 © Lalo Yasky Infanta Sofia is welcomed into the world – 2007 Leonor became a big sister to Infanta Sofia on 29 April 2007. As you can see, Leonor immediately took interest in her big sister duties as she tried to embrace her younger sister.



5/ 17 © Carlos Alvarez Leonor's first day of school – 2007 Five months after the birth of Infanta Sofia, it was a big day for Leonor as the young royal started attending school. The youngster was enrolled in Cuartel del Pardo in Madrid.



6/ 17 © Carlos Alvarez Royal twins – 2009 In 2009, the young royals were brought by their parents to watch pop singer Jaume Angladas. The two youngsters twinned with their outfits, styling out a pair of pretty white dresses.





7/ 17 © Handout Merry Christmas! – 2009 The two young princesses took centre stage in the Spanish royal family's 2009 Christmas card. Posing with their parents, Felipe and Letizia, the two princesses looked seasonally festive in blue and white dresses.



8/ 17 © Carlos Alvarez Football stars – 2010 In 2010, Spain brought home the World Cup for the first time. The winning team was greeted by the royals, however, young Leonor and Sofia don't appear to be too fussed, even if they were dressed in the team's kit!

9/ 17 © Fotonoticias New school – 2010 Sofia was joined by her older sister when the pair started attending the Santa Maria de los Rosales School in 2010. Leonor made sure her sister wasn't too nervous, gripping her hand.



10/ 17 © Handout Family moments – 2012 When Queen Letizia celebrated her 40th birthday in 2012, the family had a photoshoot in their impressive home. One of the sweetest photos featured the mum-of-two curled up on an outside sofa while her two young girls cuddled into her.



11/ 17 © Europa Press Entertainment King Felipe's coronation – 2014 In 2014, it was a big moment for the family as King Felipe ascended to the throne following the abdication of King Juan Carlos. The two young girls supported their father on the big day, remaining well-behaved amid all the pomp and pageantry.



12/ 17 © Fotonoticias Sofia's communion – 2017 Infanta Sofia had a special moment in 2017 as she marked her first-ever communion. While her sister wore a blue dress, Sofia was at her formal best in her school uniform.



13/ 17 © Carlos R. Alvarez Order of the Golden Fleece – 2018 Just a day before her tenth birthday, Leonor's father, Felipe, bestowed upon her a grand title of Spain: The Order of the Golden Fleece.



14/ 17 © Borja B. Hojas Mass like no other – 2020 The young royals always join their family to mark Easter Mass, however, in 2020 the event was incredibly different due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.



15/ 17 © Handout Leonor's college – 2021 When it came to her education, Leonor's final years took her away from her family as she studied at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The youngster seemed to take it in her stride, strutting through the grounds in a pair of skinny jeans.



16/ 17 © Handout Military service – 2023 After completing her formal education, Princess Leonor followed in her father's footsteps by starting her military service.



17/ 17 © Carlos Alvarez Officially the heir – 2023 When Leonor reached her 18th birthday and became an adult, the royal swore an oath ahead of a joint session of the Spanish parliament. After completing the ceremony, Leonor officially became the heir to the Spanish throne.



