Princess Leonor is the ultimate It-girl in strapless top for rare girly day with Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor channeled It-girl summer to the highest degree on Tuesday when she was spotted exploring the Plaza Mayor and the center of Palma de Mallorca, having just passed her driving test.

The Spanish royal, 18, was seen with her lookalike mother Queen Letizia, 51, as well as her 85-year-old grandmother Queen Sofia, and sister Infanta Sofia, 16.

© Getty The Spanish royals enjoyed some sightseeing in Palma de Mallorca The stylish princess looked so chic in a strapless button-down top in a blue and white floral fabric from Subdued which was styled with the must-have linen trousers of the season in white.

© Getty Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor walked in the main square King Felipe's eldest daughter carried the braided raffia 'Isabelle' shoulder bag from Sezane to elevate her TikTok-approved summer look and added the Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges to round off her ensemble.

© Getty Princess Leonor carried a Sezane bag Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose waves and tucked behind her ears to reveal the 'E0076' gold drop earrings from CXC.

© Getty The royals had a look around an outdoor market Leonor looked the picture of the perfect tourist as she was seen shopping in the local markets and taking a stroll through the town.

© Getty Princess Sofia wore a broderie anglaise skirt Her sister Sofia wore an on-trend white billowing broderie anglaise skirt with a cropped black tee and tan wedges from Polín et moi.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a Fuschia tie-dye set Meanwhile, Queen Letizia looked splendid in an unexpected tie-dye blouse and maxi skirt co-ord from Babbaki styled with the Josune González ‘Ainara’ crochet bag for added boho charm. The mother-of-two took the opportunity to don casual flats for the outing with her daughters and mother-in-law. She opted for the 'Tanit Sandals in Butter' from The Trenza and completed her look with gold star earrings from Isabel Guarch.

© Getty Queen Sofia strolled with their grandchildren Queen Sofia completed the girly outing in white trousers and a blue oversized shirt with layered longline necklaces.

Princess Leonor's It-girl summer wardrobe © Getty Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, Princess Irene of Greece, Tatiana Radziwill, Princess Leonor, Queen Sofia, Jean Henri Fruchaud and King Felipe arrive at the Mia restaurant The royal, who is currently enrolled at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, was spotted for an evening at the Mia restaurant in Majorca on Sunday alongside her parents and sister, as well as Princess Irene of Greece, 82.

© Getty Princess Leonor, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain attended several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace The Princess of Asturias was seen wearing the printed 'Ruth' dress from Polín et moi with her go-to Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges. Leonor wore a similar printed midi dress and wedges combo when she attended several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on 17 July.

© Getty Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor enjoyed a spot of volleyball The royal is making the most of a Euro summer. She was spotted with her sister at the Paris Olympics at the Eiffel Tower Stadium enjoying a beach volleyball match.

© Getty Princess Leonor rocked Carolina Herrera DISCOVER: In 9 photos: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's cutest twinning moments She also rocked a killer red Carolina Herrera suit with nude heels when she visited the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon in July.



