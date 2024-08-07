Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor is the ultimate It-girl in strapless fitted top
Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Leonor wave© Getty

Princess Leonor is the ultimate It-girl in strapless top for rare girly day with Queen Letizia

The future queen explored Majorca with her mother and sister Infanta Sofia

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor channeled It-girl summer to the highest degree on Tuesday when she was spotted exploring the Plaza Mayor and the center of Palma de Mallorca, having just passed her driving test.

The Spanish royal, 18, was seen with her lookalike mother Queen Letizia, 51, as well as her 85-year-old grandmother Queen Sofia, and sister Infanta Sofia, 16.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of Spain are seen visiting the Plaza Mayor and the center of Palma de Mallorca © Getty
The Spanish royals enjoyed some sightseeing in Palma de Mallorca

The stylish princess looked so chic in a strapless button-down top in a blue and white floral fabric from Subdued which was styled with the must-have linen trousers of the season in white. 

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor smiling© Getty
Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor walked in the main square

King Felipe's eldest daughter carried the braided raffia 'Isabelle' shoulder bag from Sezane to elevate her TikTok-approved summer look and added the Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges to round off her ensemble. 

Princess Leonor with letizia in summer clothes© Getty
Princess Leonor carried a Sezane bag

Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose waves and tucked behind her ears to reveal the 'E0076' gold drop earrings from CXC.

Infanta Sofia, Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia at an outdoor market© Getty
The royals had a look around an outdoor market

Leonor looked the picture of the perfect tourist as she was seen shopping in the local markets and taking a stroll through the town.

Princess Sofia in broderie anglaise skirt with leonor and queen sofia© Getty
Princess Sofia wore a broderie anglaise skirt

Her sister Sofia wore an on-trend white billowing broderie anglaise skirt with a cropped black tee and tan wedges from Polín et moi.

Letizia stunned in a Fuschia tie-dye set © Getty
Letizia stunned in a Fuschia tie-dye set

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia looked splendid in an unexpected tie-dye blouse and maxi skirt co-ord from Babbaki styled with the Josune González ‘Ainara’ crochet bag for added boho charm.

The mother-of-two took the opportunity to don casual flats for the outing with her daughters and mother-in-law. She opted for the 'Tanit Sandals in Butter' from The Trenza and completed her look with gold star earrings from Isabel Guarch.

Queen Sofia strolled with their grandchildren© Getty
Queen Sofia strolled with their grandchildren

Queen Sofia completed the girly outing in white trousers and a blue oversized shirt with layered longline necklaces.

Princess Leonor's It-girl summer wardrobe

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia, Princess Irene of Greece, Tatiana Radziwill, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Sofia, Jean Henri Fruchaud and King Felipe VI of Spain arrive at the Mia restaurant© Getty
Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, Princess Irene of Greece, Tatiana Radziwill, Princess Leonor, Queen Sofia, Jean Henri Fruchaud and King Felipe arrive at the Mia restaurant

The royal, who is currently enrolled at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, was spotted for an evening at the Mia restaurant in Majorca on Sunday alongside her parents and sister, as well as Princess Irene of Greece, 82. 

Princess Leonor, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia posed with people in stands© Getty
Princess Leonor, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain attended several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace

The Princess of Asturias was seen wearing the printed 'Ruth' dress from Polín et moi with her go-to Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges. Leonor wore a similar printed midi dress and wedges combo when she attended several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on 17 July.

Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (R) and Spanish Princess Sofia (L) applaud during the men's table tennis singles round of 32 match© Getty
Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor enjoyed a spot of volleyball

The royal is making the most of a Euro summer. She was spotted with her sister at the Paris Olympics at the Eiffel Tower Stadium enjoying a beach volleyball match.

Princess Leonor exiting car in red suit© Getty
Princess Leonor rocked Carolina Herrera

DISCOVER: In 9 photos: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's cutest twinning moments

She also rocked a killer red Carolina Herrera suit with nude heels when she visited the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon in July.


