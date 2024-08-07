Princess Leonor is the ultimate It-girl in strapless top for rare girly day with Queen Letizia

The stylish princess looked so chic in a strapless button-down top in a blue and white floral fabric from Subdued which was styled with the must-have linen trousers of the season in white.
King Felipe's eldest daughter carried the braided raffia 'Isabelle' shoulder bag from Sezane to elevate her TikTok-approved summer look and added the Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges to round off her ensemble.
Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose waves and tucked behind her ears to reveal the 'E0076' gold drop earrings from CXC.
Leonor looked the picture of the perfect tourist as she was seen shopping in the local markets and taking a stroll through the town.
Her sister Sofia wore an on-trend white billowing broderie anglaise skirt with a cropped black tee and tan wedges from Polín et moi.
Meanwhile, Queen Letizia looked splendid in an unexpected tie-dye blouse and maxi skirt co-ord from Babbaki styled with the Josune González ‘Ainara’ crochet bag for added boho charm.
The mother-of-two took the opportunity to don casual flats for the outing with her daughters and mother-in-law. She opted for the 'Tanit Sandals in Butter' from The Trenza and completed her look with gold star earrings from Isabel Guarch.
Queen Sofia completed the girly outing in white trousers and a blue oversized shirt with layered longline necklaces.
Princess Leonor's It-girl summer wardrobe
The royal, who is currently enrolled at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, was spotted for an evening at the Mia restaurant in Majorca on Sunday alongside her parents and sister, as well as Princess Irene of Greece, 82.
The Princess of Asturias was seen wearing the printed 'Ruth' dress from Polín et moi with her go-to Mint and Rose 'Sardinia' wedges. Leonor wore a similar printed midi dress and wedges combo when she attended several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on 17 July.
The royal is making the most of a Euro summer. She was spotted with her sister at the Paris Olympics at the Eiffel Tower Stadium enjoying a beach volleyball match.