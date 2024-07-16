Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor and sister Infanta Sofia recreate iconic royal moment 12 years later - see photos
Spain's Queen Letizia (R), Princess Leonor (L) and Infanta Sofia (C) pose for the photographers with the trophy© Borja Sanchez-Trillo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Princess Leonor and sister Infanta Sofia recreate iconic royal moment 12 years later

King Felipe and Infanta Sofia watched the Euro 2024 final in Germany

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
There were celebrations for Spain's royal family following the nation's historic Euro 2024 win – and Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia recreated a very special photograph.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their teenage daughters hosted Spain's national football team at the La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Monday – the day after the squad won 2-1 against England in the final in Germany.

The players brought along the Henri Delaunay Trophy, with the royals posing for snaps with the iconic silverware.

Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Spanish royals congratulate football team after Euro 2024 win

Future queen Leonor, 18, and Sofia, 17, posed in the same manner with the trophy like they did 12 years before when they were aged six and five respectively.

Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor with Euro trophy 12 years apart© Instagram / @casareal.es
Leonor and Sofia recreated the photo of them holding the Euro trophy 12 years later

And once again, the young royals wore Spain's football kit for their public engagement at the palace.

Meanwhile, King Felipe, 56, donned a grey suit with a red tie and Queen Letizia, 51, sported a scarlet Carolina Herrera frock.

The squad wore specially-made shirts with the number four on it – representing their four record-breaking European Championship titles.

Spanish royals pose with football team following Euro win© Getty
It marked a historic win for the Spanish national football tean

As well as 2024 and 2012, Spain also became European champions as hosts in 1964 and in 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

Not coming home

While there was joy for King Felipe and Infanta Sofia, who flew to Berlin to watch the final in-person, there was heartache for the Prince of Wales and Prince George, who were seated alongside the Spanish royals in the same box.

It was a nail-biting match as Mikel Oyarzabal secured the winning goal for Spain in the 86th minute. And cameras caught the moment William and George reacted to England's last attempts to equalise.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince George's three-word reaction at Euro 2024 final

The British and Spanish royals posed for a photograph together ahead of kick-off, with Prince and Princess of Wales's X account reposting the snap with the caption: "May the best team win."

View post on Instagram
 

Prince William and Kate shared their support for the Three Lions in a personal message released on Monday, saying:  "@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C." 

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales© Instagram
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

The message was accompanied by a candid snap of Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, sporting personalised England shirts as they watched the match at home in Windsor.

Support for Southgate

William, who is President of the FA, released a heartfelt message for Gareth Southgate, as he resigned as England manager on Tuesday.

prince william talking to gareth southgate© Getty Images
Prince William seen with Gareth at the PA Training Ground

The Prince said: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan.

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

“And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."

