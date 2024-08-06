Princess Leonor confirms major milestone as she enjoys girls' outing with Queen Letizia, Infanta Sofia and Queen Sofia

Princess Leonor has confirmed she's passed her driving test as she was pictured behind the wheel of a car for the very first time.

The future queen, 18, was accompanied by her sister, Infanta Sofia, 17, her mother Queen Letizia, 51, and her grandmother, Queen Sofia, 85, as the Spanish royals enjoyed a girls' outing in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday.

Leonor looked calm and confident as she drove her family members around the city after they enjoyed a sightseeing tour.

Infanta Sofia beamed in the passenger seat beside her big sister, while Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia waved from the back seats.

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reported in February that Leonor was learning to drive, as it's compulsory in the army, which she is currently undergoing her military training.

© Getty Infanta Sofia smiled from the passenger seat as her big sister drove

Letizia, Leonor, Infanta Sofia and Queen Sofia strolled around the Plaza Mayor, built on the site of the San Felipe Nerí Convent, before browsing an outdoor market.

© Getty Leonor has passed her driving test

Princess Leonor donned a strapless blue floral top with white linen trousers, while her grandmother Queen Sofia matched her in similar-style trousers and a navy blouse.

Infanta Sofia, who is currently on summer break from her studies at UWC Atlantic College, kept her cool in a black cropped T-Shirt and a white broderie midi skirt.

© Getty Queen Letizia waved from the backseat

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia wore a pink and red tie-dye style maxi dress with an embroidered bag.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Future kings and queens of Europe

The Spanish royals traditionally take their annual summer break in Mallorca, but they have also shown their support at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

© Getty The Spanish royals enjoyed some sightseeing in Palma de Mallorca

As well as attending a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee and the opening ceremony, Queen Letizia and her husband, King Felipe, and their daughters have been sported cheering on the national team at a variety of events, including hockey, tennis, handball and water polo.

While King Felipe briefly joined his mother, wife and daughters in Mallorca on their summer holiday, he has since returned to Paris to continue to support Spain in the Games.

© Getty The royals had a look around an outdoor market

On Monday, he joined future Dutch queen, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, at a nail-biting final between The Netherlands and France in the men's 3x3 basketball.

Cameras captured the rollercoaster of emotions the royals went through as the Dutch side won gold.

The Dutch and Spanish royals share a particularly close friendship, as Princess Catharina-Amalia continued her studies in Madrid when kidnap threats forced to leave her student accommodation at the University of Amsterdam in 2022.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Princess Kate Special

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!